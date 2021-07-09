Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason City, IA

New Mason City Billboard Seeks Answers in Jodi Huisentruit Case

By Johnny Marks
Posted by 
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's one of the nation's most-followed missing person cases: Jodi Huisentruit. Huisentruit was a KIMT morning news anchor at the time she vanished over 26 years ago, June 27, 1995, to be exact. A morning news anchor, that morning Huisentruit was running late. A co-worker called her. She said she'd overslept, and would be right there. She never arrived. All these years later with the benefit of better technology, the Jodi Huisentruit case remains a mystery.

krna.com

Comments / 0

94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mason City, IA
Crime & Safety
Mason City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
City
Mason City, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodi Huisentruit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kimt#Non Iowans#Non Iowans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
NBC News

3 fully vaccinated Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C., test positive for Covid

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House delegation in Washington, D.C., tested positive for Covid-19, the state's House Democratic Caucus said Saturday. The first positive test result came Friday night, when a member informed the caucus they had the coronavirus. "Caucus Members and staff took a rapid test, all...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from disastrous flooding in Western Europe rose above 150 on Saturday as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation revealed by receding water and prevent further damage. Police said that more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany’s...
Posted by
The Hill

Facebook pushes back against White House criticism, says it's 'looking for scapegoats'

Facebook has levied additional criticism against President Biden and top administration officials over remarks that social media companies are not doing enough to combat coronavirus vaccine misinformation, accusing the White House of “looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.”. The public fight between the administration and social media companies...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy