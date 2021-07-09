Cancel
Cobb County, GA

Woman hit, killed on I-20 ramp early this morning

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
ATLANTA — Police say a woman was hit and killed by a car on a ramp of I-20 early Friday morning.

Police said the woman was hit on the I-20 WB ramp at I-75/85 around 5:45 a.m.

Police said the woman was walking in the road. Her identity has not been released.

No charges are anticipated against the driver, and no one else was injured.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

