Juvenile Remix: Vax That Thang Up and Protect Yo Self
Juvenile has released a remix of his popular hit Back that Thang Up with a emphasis on getting vaccinated against COVID-19. BLK Dating partnered with rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh, plus "the mother of southern gangster rap" Mia X, to create a vaccine anthem, Vax That Thang Up. This track marks the first time in music history that artists from Cash Money Records and No Limit Records have collaborated in any official capacity.myb106.com
