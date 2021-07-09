Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Juvenile Remix: Vax That Thang Up and Protect Yo Self

By Toni Gee
Posted by 
B106
B106
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Juvenile has released a remix of his popular hit Back that Thang Up with a emphasis on getting vaccinated against COVID-19. BLK Dating partnered with rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh, plus "the mother of southern gangster rap" Mia X, to create a vaccine anthem, Vax That Thang Up. This track marks the first time in music history that artists from Cash Money Records and No Limit Records have collaborated in any official capacity.

myb106.com

Comments / 0

B106

B106

Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mannie Fresh
Person
Mia X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Dj#Blk Dating#Southern#Cash Money Records#No Limit Records#Dj#The U S Census Bureau#Cdc#Nonintent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Remix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
rolling out

Juvenile, Mia X, Mannie Fresh urge Black singles to ‘Vax That Thang Up’ (video)

New Orleans hip-hop legends Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Mia X recently reunited to add an updated twist to the 400 Degreez rapper’s monstrous hit “Back That Thang Up.” The trio partnered with BLK — the largest dating app made for Black singles — and flipped his Cash Money Records classic into the new vaccine anthem, “Vax That Thang Up.” In the video and track, the rappers express the importance of getting vaccinated and promote safe sex.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
K945

‘Vax That Thang Up’ Is the Summer Song Shreveport Needed

Every time I go and DJ at a wedding without fail "Back That Thang Up" by Juvenile gets requested. I mean who doesn't love a classic hit from 1999 that will get everyone on the dance floor? Turns out Juvenile wanted to come out of hiding and he came out with a banger. This song is one that I plan to blare next time I am on someone's boat on Crosslake.
CelebritiesSacramento Observer

Vax That Thang Up

Serving up one of the hottest and most iconic collaborations of the year, BLK, the largest dating app made for Black singles with over 5 million downloads to-date, has partnered with rap legends Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Mia X, turning the iconic rap classic “Back That Thang Up” into the new vaccine anthem “Vax That Thang Up.” The comedic reboot centers around a clear message: dating is better in all the ways once you’re vaccinated.
MusicNBC Washington

Rapper Juvenile Gives 90s Hit ‘Back That Thang Up' a Vax Spin

Rapper Juvenile has adapted his 1999 hit song "Back That Thang Up" into a pro-vaccine anthem called 'Vax That Thang Up' that was released on Monday. The new song comes as part of a promotional partnership for BLK, a dating app geared toward connecting Black men and women, according to the YouTube page for the official video. BLK said in a statement that it hopes "Vax That Thang Up" will help ease vaccine hesitancy.
MusicStereogum

“Vax That Thang Up” Is Juvenile’s Pro-Vaccine Parody For Black Dating Site BLK

Even in its radio-edited form, Juvenile’s 400 Degreez smash “Back That Azz Up” is one of the greatest and most iconic rap singles of all time. As of this week it has also morphed into a pro-vaccine PSA. The Black dating site BLK recruited Juvenile, collaborator Mannie Fresh, and No Limit veteran Mia X to transform “Back That Thang Up” into “Vax That Thang Up,” a song encouraging singles to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before mingling.
Musickiss104fm.com

Juvenile and Mannie Fresh transform "Back That [Thang] Up" into "Vax That Thang Up"

In partnership with BLK, the dating app for Black singles, Juvenile and Mannie Fresh remixed their 1999 twerk anthem, "Back That Thang Up." The former Cash Money artists called on No Limit rapper Mia X to turn the classic record into the new vaccine anthem, "Vax That Thang Up." The song encourages listeners to get the COVID-19 vaccine before meeting up with a potential date they matched with on BLK.
New Orleans, LAkalb.com

New Orleans officials applaud Juvenile’s ‘Vax That Thang Up’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Early in the COVID-19 pandemic the dangerous virus hit New Orleans hard and now rapper Juvenile has remixed his popular song, “Back That Thang Up,” to aid efforts to get more people vaccinated. The reworked song’s lyrics include, “You gotta go vaccinate, get it straight...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Tries To Get 42 Dugg To Remove Jeezy From "BMF" Song

Jeezy has deep connections to BMF so it makes sense that he would be involved in a musical soundtrack for the upcoming television series about the infamous drug family, but it appears as though 50 Cent is (playfully) trying to take him off the record. Announcing that he has a...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?

Comments / 0

Community Policy