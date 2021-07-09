Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Associate Scientist/Scientist – Quality Control – Arima Genomics – San Diego, CA

sdbn.org
 11 days ago

Arima Genomics is a San Diego-based startup which is revolutionizing the way Genomic Data is used in basic and Disease research. $70,000 – $115,000 a year. From Indeed – Fri, 09 Jul 2021 17:19:14 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.

sdbn.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Scientist Scientist#Arima Genomics#Genomic Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Economytowardsdatascience.com

5 Examples Where Data Scientists Can’t Be Automated

As data science has increased in popularity, as well as become more well-defined, there has been the idea that data science itself can be automated. While, yes, there are plenty of processes that data scientists do that can and probably will be automated, there are key steps to the process that will almost always need expert intervention. Some aspects of data science like model comparison, visualization creation, and data cleaning, can be automated. However, some of these steps are not really where data scientists are the most valuable in the first place. While data science education often focuses on coding and model development, the main reason a person has to guide this process is because of how data science should be incorporated into a business and product. I will discuss this concept in more detail below, as well as five examples of when data scientists cannot be automated.
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
Medical & Biotechsdbn.org

Senior Bioprocess Engineer | BlueNalu Inc.

REPORTS TO: DIRECTOR, BIOPROCESS DEVELOPMENT LOCATION: SAN DIEGO, CA. BlueNalu, Inc. is a rapidly growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of value-added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for sea life, and sustainable for our planet. Our products will be great tasting, trusted, safe, and free of mercury and environmental contaminants. BlueNalu has achieved considerable strategic, technical and operational milestones since its formal launch over two years ago, and it is now preparing for regulatory clearance and market launch in the US, that are both anticipated to occur during the second half of 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy