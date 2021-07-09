Cancel
Clarksville, IA

Iowa Native to Appear on American Ninja Warrior Monday

By Johnny Marks
 9 days ago
The hit NBC show American Ninja Warrior has become more than a hobby for many. It's become a career. For a Clarksville native who now calls Cedar Falls home, he not only calls it a job, he's about to appear on the popular show himself. From Ninja U coach to...

Cedar Rapids, IA
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

