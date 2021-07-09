Iowa Native to Appear on American Ninja Warrior Monday

Welcome to Great Jones County Fair week everyone! A week filled with amazing country shows in Monticello, Iowa. A week filled with amazing crowds (how great does it feel to type that again). A week filed with amazing fair food, hot weather, and usually at least once chance of severe weather. That is just what Great Jones County Fair week is all about. I've been attending this fair since I was a kid. As an adult, I've had the honor of working for KHAK, and seeing countless amazing concerts from the dirt of the track. But even with all those shows and fairs under my belt, it's not tough for me to come up with my favorite memory of The Great Jones County Fair.