Bearing with them: Leaving bears alone best bet during encounters

Idaho Falls, IDAHO – To many adventure junkies, nice weather usually means it’s time to pack your bags and head to the closest mountain as quickly as possible. However, it’s crucial to keep in mind that before enjoying the nice weather and the great outdoors, being prepared to face mother nature needs to be high on the adventure priority list. The average joe usually can think of at least one trip where they could have avoided a less than ideal experience with something as simple as packing a first aid kit. However, just like packing a first aid kit, in bear country, it’s very crucial to know what to do if you encounter a bear. According to The National Park Service, there are roughly 728 grizzly bears that live in the Greater Yellowstone Area as of 2019. And honestly, no one really knows exactly how many black bears are out there.