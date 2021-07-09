Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Monsters at Work

soundtrack.net
 11 days ago

7. I'm Not Gonna Sing You a Song (Billy Crystal) 1:04. 17. Monsters at Work Main Title (Instrumental) 2:17.

www.soundtrack.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Crystal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsters At Work#Toy Piano#Comedy#Cum Laude
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Monsters at Work Introduces Disney+ Spinoff Series Cast; New Key Art

With Disney+'s Monsters at Work open for business beginning this week, viewers are being offered a deeper dive into the "Monsters Inc." sequel/spinoff series. original film heroes James P. "Sulley" Sullivan (John Goodman) and Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) are set to train the next generation of monsters to tap into their inner-comedians and pranksters. Basically, laughter is what they're after- but from what we've we've seen so far? Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman) is having a hard time adjusting to the company's new direction- understandable when you're the top in your case in something that's… well… no longer needed. Wait, did you just ask who "Tylor Tuskmon" is? It's funny you should ask since the streaming service has an answer to that and to who a number of the news faces are- kicking off with a series of new key art:
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Ben Feldman on How ‘Monsters at Work’s Tylor Relates to ‘Superstore’s Jonah

Monsters Inc. is welcoming a new character to its crew in the new Disney+ series Monsters at Work, premiering with two episodes on July 7. Ben Feldman‘s Tylor Tuskmon is a talented scarer eager to join the ranks of Sully (John Goodman) and Mike (Billy Crystal), but there’s a catch. The company has just transferred its Monstropolis energy source from screams to laughter. Below, Feldman opens up about his new role in the fan-favorite universe, Tylor’s similarities to his Superstore character Jonah, and much more.
TV SeriesComicBook

Monsters at Work Creator Explains How Mike and Sully Fit Into the Story

The beloved Monsters, Inc. franchise has returned with the new Disney+ series Monsters at Work, which explores some new characters working at the company after it shifts from scares to laughs. The series revolves around a new set of characters led by Tylor Tuskmon, the top scaring student at Monsters University who was hired to be a scarer for Monsters, Inc., only to show up the day after scaring stopped. While a lovable band of new misfits are the focal point of Monsters at Work, Mike and Sulley still play a very important role in the story.
TV SeriesPalm Beach Interactive

The second episode of 'Monsters at Work' introduces us to the misfits of MIFT

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Grab a Drooler Cooler and settle in. Following the series premiere last week, the second episode of Monsters at Work is here, and through it we learn more about the team members of the Monsters Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT). From Cutter, the gruff, pyrotechnically eager mechanic to Roto, the tiny, angry puffball who serves as Duncan’s emotional support animal, the monsters of MIFT are a diverse bunch who are ready to bring the laughs.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Monsters at Work producer explains key Monsters Inc character’s absence

One of the executive producers of the Monsters, Inc spin-off Monsters at Work has explained the absence of one major character.The original 2001 Pixar movie focused on Mike (Billy Crystal) and Sully (John Goodman), two monsters who find themselves looking after a young human child, known as Boo.However, while Mike and Sully both return in the serialised sequel, released on Disney Plus, their young ward is not.Executive producer Bobs Gannaway told press at a recent Q&A event that the character would not be returning for the series.He said (per Radio Times): “Just to be very clear, Boo does not...
TV SeriesComicBook

Monsters at Work Creator Says New Series Is Actually a Love Story

Monsters at Work, the new Disney+ series that acts as a sequel to Monsters, Inc., plays out like a workplace comedy. Employees of a giant corporation try their best to navigate their day-to-day tasks and balance work relationships, all while the company itself is completely overhauling its business model. Monsters, Inc. has pivoted from scream energy to laugh energy, which means that everything about how the company operates has to pivot as well. It's a wonderful idea for a workplace comedy, but Monsters at Work is aiming to be much more than that. According to creator and executive producer Bobs Gannaway, it's also a love story.
TV Seriesthestreamable.com

How to Watch the ‘Monsters at Work’ Series Premiere For Free Online

It’s been 20 years since Sully (John Goodman) and Mike (Billy Crystal) revolutionized the scare industry in Monsters, Inc. (2001) and the world found about their adversarial days at Monsters University (2013). Now, inspired by the earlier movies, and produced by Disney Television Animation, ‘Monsters at Work’ is the latest...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Funko Welcomes Fans To MIFT With First Wave of Monsters at Work Pops

After 20 years, Disney and Pixar fans are finally getting the long awaited sequel to the beloved film, Monsters, Inc. Premiering exclusively on Disney+, Monsters at Work shows off the world of monsters as they incorporate the power of laughter. The series not only shows the return of some of your favorite monsters like Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan but some new ones too. Monsters at Work also introduces us to the new team inside the building with MIFT, also known as Monsters Incorporated Facilities Team. This dream team is the people that help keep the building running smooth, and Funko is bringing some of this team to life as they reveal the first set of Monsters at Work Pop Vinyls. Two monsters are getting releases with the two newbies in the franchise with new scarer and MIFT members Tylor Tuskmon and his college best friend, Val Little.
TV & VideosTelegraph

Monsters at Work: why on earth have Disney made a workplace comedy aimed at children?

Let me tell you how we got through a year of lockdown with young children. Yes, we coaxed them through their schoolwork and took them for bike rides and built dens out of sofa cushions and read the complete works of Julia Donaldson. But we also let them watch a lot of television because, boy, were those days long, and we parents had full-time jobs to manage at the same time.
Musicthefocus.news

Fans react to Monsters At Work theme song: 'Sung by the cast of Glee'

Monsters At Work premiered on Disney+ yesterday, Wednesday, 7 July. Following the shows debut onto the popular streaming platform fans of Monsters Inc have taken to social media as they compare the Monsters At Work theme song to the 2001 film. Why does the Monsters At Work theme song sound...
TV & VideosDecider

‘Monsters at Work’ Continues Pixar’s Trend of Insightful Workplace Examinations

As much fun as Monsters, Inc. is, there has always been an edge to this particular part of the Pixar universe. After all, what is Mike and Sulley’s story other than two dedicated employees realizing the company they sacrificed so much for was actually evil? In its own way, Monsters at Work continues this pointed capitalistic commentary. Disney+’s first Pixar series isn’t just about a new monster finding his place in the world. It’s a chilling examination of what happens to dreamers when the careers they’ve spent their entire lives pursuing are eliminated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy