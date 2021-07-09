Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pharm Country Hotbed Continues to Prove it is Home to a Hot Job Market

biospace.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBioSpace’s Pharm Country Hotbed ranges from Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. This region is home to 19,019 life sciences companies with 413,373 life sciences workers. And to top that off, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the average annual wage per person in the region for those jobs is $95,402.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home To#Biospace#Life Sciences#Regeneron Pharmaceuticals#Ovid Therapeutics#Patent#The Pharm Country Hotbed#Iii#Cro#Oncology Territory#Editorial Content#Allergan Aesthetics#Senior Account Consultant#Cyber Threat Hunter#Amgen K K
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Business
Country
Japan
News Break
FDA
News Break
Jobs
News Break
AstraZeneca
Related
Chicago, ILskillednursingnews.com

Acquisition Market Continues to be on Fire for Nursing Homes

Despite low occupancy rates and uncertainty around federal funding, experts say the market for nursing homes has not slowed, as buyers want to get in on the frenzy and are willing to pay near stabilized rates to do so. Some, like Symphony Care Network, with a portfolio that totals more...
Providence, RISt. Louis Post-Dispatch

More homes for sale in Rhode Island but market is still hot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The median house price in Rhode Island is up 25% from what it was a year ago but slightly more houses are available for sale now than there were in May. The median sales price for a single-family home reached a record high of $385,000 in...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Diagnostics Testing Company Joins SPAC Craze with Planned Nasdaq Listing

Months after signing multi-million dollar collaboration agreements with Oxford University and Oxford Suzhou Centre for Advanced Research, Hong Kong-based Prenetics Limited is eyeing a Nasdaq listing following a planned merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Prenetics, which is a diagnostics and genetics testing company, will merge with Artisan...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Crush the Market

Economic recovery concerns and inflation worries have been no match for a smoking-hot stock market. The industrial sector is helping to lead the charge. It sports a fair share of up-and-coming growth stocks, as well as large traditional businesses -- many of which are beating the market. We asked some...
Home & Gardenmckissock.com

Is Home Renovation Necessary Before Listing In Hot Markets?

When the seller’s market is this hot, is it still necessary to renovate a seller’s home before it hits the market?. It’s no secret that most of today’s buyers want a turnkey property they can move right into, but with buyer demand skyrocketing without the inventory to meet the demand, many buyers are ready to take any suitable home they can win a bid on.
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

HAR: Hot Houston-area housing market continues setting records in June

The Houston-area housing market recorded its thirteenth consecutive positive month of sales in June, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Single-family home sales increased 13.6 percent year over year to 10,638 units sold, the Houston Association of Realtors reported. Total property sales for the month totaled 13,090 -- the greatest volume of all time and saw a 16.9 percent year over year increase. All-in-all, total dollar volume for the month surged 43.8 percent to a record $4.8 billion.
POTUSFortune

The cybersecurity market is red hot

The market for cybersecurity companies is heating up amid the huge number of high-profile hacks and ransomware attacks. Microsoft said on Monday that it would buy the startup RiskIQ, which helps companies identify potential security problems online. Microsoft didn’t reveal how much it will pay for RiskIQ, but a Bloomberg News report said the deal could be worth more than $500 million. The acquisition comes just a month after Microsoft said it would also buy security startup ReFirm Labs, which helps companies find security vulnerabilities in their Internet-connected devices, like printers, security cameras, and drones.
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

In Hartford area’s hot home sale market, renters face higher hurdles to homeownership, but saving isn’t the only strategy

It’s getting tougher for renters in the Hartford area — and across the country — to achieve the dream of homeownership, as rising home values mean it will take at least another extra year to save for a down payment, a new study shows. In the Hartford metro area, which includes Hartford, Tolland and Middlesex counties, the average renter now needs to save a little over nine years for a 20% down ...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
Massachusetts Statecountry1025.com

This Massachusetts Bar Is Raising the Drinking Age To 25 At It’s Establishment

After being slammed by an uptick of underage drinkers one Massachusetts bar is raising it’s minimum drinking age to 25. The bar is The Gazebo on Nantucket. Owner Luke Tedeschi says he was turning over many fake IDs to police – as many as 25 a day! So he’s combating the high number of underage drinkers trying to fake their way in by raising the minimum serving age of alcohol. He says he’d rather lose business than jeopardize everything he has.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Iodine derivative kills SARS-CoV-2 within 90 sec

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2), which is the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is often transmitted to others through respiratory droplets from saliva and nasal fluid. When an individual is infected with COVID-19, these tiny droplets contain SARS-CoV-2 viral particles that have a diameter within the range of 0-10 micrometers (µm).
Las Vegas, NVnetworkinvegas.com

Las Vegas Chamber Stabs Businesses in Back and Pushes Return of Mask Mandates

This week, the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce will again require everyone wears masks to their events and inside their buildings, regardless of vaccination status. The move comes as behind the scenes deals are being made with Governor Sisolak’s Office to pressure private businesses into reintroducing the mask mandates on their own, so that come election time it doesn’t come back to hurt the Governor – this way he can pretend his hands are clean and claim “it’s private business doing it”.
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

AE, MLO, Ops Jobs; Tech Training, MSR, Text Marketing, Anti-Fraud Tools; Goodbye Adverse Market Fee; Rates Continue Down

“My password is weak? Well, so is my memory, so cut me some slack and let me keep it!” What isn’t weak is the bond market, and rates continue to fall. Lenders, weak or strong, have a lot on their plates. Mortgage rates continue to drop, and lenders are grappling with renegotiations, improving efficiency, and nationwide appraisal delays and expenses. And how’s your move back to the office, or not, going? “Our profession cannot long endure a remote work model!” That’s what the Morgan Stanley Chief Legal Officer is telling law firms. "I strongly believe that firms that return to the office will have a significant performance advantage over those that do not," CLO Eric Grossman wrote in a letter to Morgan Stanley's outside law firms. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and this week’s is sponsored by Candor Technology. Lenders using Candor produce a high-quality loan that requires only 1 underwriter touch on 70% of loans. Imagine the ROI by reducing fallout, improving hedge, slashing cycle time, and banishing repurchases.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy