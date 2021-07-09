Cancel
Movies

The Red in Black Widow’s Ledger Explained

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. It has been discussed as early as Avengers in 2012 that Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff has a “red” on her ledger when Loki tried to break her by unraveling her dark past and how it is dripping with blood when he brainwashed Hawkeye/ Clint Barton and made him reveal the details to it. While Nat seemed to brush it off, it was sure that recounting such a memory broke her. Finally, in Black Widow, it has been revealed.

#Black Widow#Avengers#S H I E L D
