The Red in Black Widow’s Ledger Explained
EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. It has been discussed as early as Avengers in 2012 that Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff has a “red” on her ledger when Loki tried to break her by unraveling her dark past and how it is dripping with blood when he brainwashed Hawkeye/ Clint Barton and made him reveal the details to it. While Nat seemed to brush it off, it was sure that recounting such a memory broke her. Finally, in Black Widow, it has been revealed.epicstream.com
Comments / 0