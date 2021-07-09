The Red in Black Widow’s Ledger Explained

Black Widow director Cate Shortland explained how far Marvel had to go to scout their Widows. In the latest MCU film, Natasha Romanoff is not the only super spy in town. In fact, she’s just one of the dozens throughout the picture. Her sister Yelena is rocking a catsuit and some of the same moves. By 15 mins into the film, it becomes clear that there are hundreds of operatives skulking around the shadows of this world, A.V. Club asked the director where all these lethal ladies came from. Shortland explained that Marvel did a global casting search to make sure that all regions were represented. The presence of so many different looks and ethnicities is noticeable throughout Black Widow. From these comments, you can see that Marvel meant business when it came to populating the Red Room for the Avenger’s big send-off.