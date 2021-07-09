Beef on dairy may drive sustainability, profitability

Cargill’s Dairy Beef Accelerator is a collaboration between the meat packing company and industry partners. The three-year producer-led program focusing on what has become known as “beef on dairy” crossbreeding has, according to Cargill, the potential to advance efficiencies of the supply chain and address climate change, while continuing to provide consumers with high-quality protein. The program is designed to support producers in better understanding the opportunities of beef on dairy.