Black Widow Timeline: When is Black Widow Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
WARNING: This article contains full spoilers for Black Widow. Black Widow is Scarlett Johansson’s first solo film as Natasha Romanoff. Despite being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its arrival in Iron Man 2 in 2008, the character has remained in the back seat for subsequent films. Black Widow continues her story in between some movies, thickening the MCU timeline in the process.
Designers & Collections|Decider
‘Black Widow’ Fashion: Nab This Limited Edition Black Widow Jacket
All the products and services on this page were chosen by a Decider editor, but we may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission on some items if you decide to buy. Black Widow has finally hit theaters and is now available to stream on Disney+. The movie, starring Scarlett...
Movies|danapointtimes.com
At the Movies: ‘Black Widow’ Showcases Johansson’s Final Marvel Role
TV Series|marketresearchtelecast.com
Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today
A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
Movies|Posted by24/7 Wall St.
This Is The Most Expensive Movie Ever Made
Hollywood has a long history of films with production costs that went over budget. Directors like Clint Eastwood who make movies quickly and inexpensively are prized by studios. Extremely expensive movies clearly run the risk of losing money — and they have with some regularity over the 100 years plus since moviemakers began hiring actors […]
New York City, NY|Posted byAmomama
Meet Noah Lee, Transgender Son of 'Three's Company' Star John Ritter
"Three's Company" star John Ritter was just 54 years old when he died of an undiagnosed aortic dissection in 2003, on his daughter Stella's fifth birthday. In recent years, his daughter has been making moves to transition into a male. A close friend of the Ritters reported that Stella is...
Celebrities|Posted byAmomama
Tamela Mann Stuns in Navy Blue Wrinkle Dress Posing With Husband David in Matching Suit on Stairs
Tamela and David Mann shared a sweet image of themselves looking great in matching outfits on their joint Instagram account, and fans could not stop gushing over them. Gospel singer Tamela Mann and her lovely husband, David Mann, are among the most celebrated Hollywood couples. The fantastic pair are a delight to watch and they share beautiful chemistry, convincing people to believe in love again.
Relationships|Posted byAmomama
Divorced Glenn Plummer AKA Bobby from 'South Central' Looks Unrecognizable Now & Has 2 Daughters
Divorced Glenn Plummer, who thrilled movie lovers with his performance in the 90s drama "South Central," has grown older, looks unrecognizable now, and has two adorable daughters. Glenn Plummer's unique acting skills and ability to bring to life any character he plays has made him enjoy impressive success throughout his...
Relationships|Posted byAmomama
Inside 87-Year-Old Richard Chamberlain's Failed Relationship with Partner of 33 Years
Richard Chamberlain was the heartthrob of his generation for decades, forcing him to keep his true self hidden away. It took him years before he could admit to the public that he was gay, as he was seen as a dazzlingly handsome celebrity. From the '60s to the '80s, one...
Celebrities|Posted byThe US Sun
American Pickers’ Frank Fritz reveals feud with ‘arrogant’ co-star Mike Wolfe & claims they have not spoken in TWO years
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz is feuding with his costar Mike Wolfe- and the former friends haven’t spoken to each other in two years, The Sun can exclusively report. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since mysteriously disappearing after a March 2020 episode. In an exclusive interview...
Celebrities|outsider.com
‘Last Man Standing’ Star Kaitlyn Dever Stuns in Pics From New Photoshoot: ‘Taking Greenscreen Background Submissions’
Since appearing on the last episode of “Last Man Standing” this spring, Kaitlyn Dever has kept herself busy with acting and modeling gigs. Dever and the rest of the “Last Man Standing” cast said a heartfelt goodbye to the show after it was canceled this year. But Dever had been making fewer and fewer appearances as youngest daughter Eve Baxter as her acting career skyrocketed.
TV & Videos|Posted byOutsider.com
‘Law & Order’ Star Ice T’s Daughter Looks Just Like Him in Adorable Photo With Wife Coco
Fans found a photo of Ice T’s wife, Coco, and daughter Chanel, and they are amazed by how much the little girl looks like her dad. Chanel is just five years old but, if fans have their way, she may have her own “Law & Order” spin-off soon. One fan hilariously wrote that Chanel will be joining “Law & Order” preschool any day now. If only there was such a thing! We’re all for an adorable version of “Law & Order” starring Chanel as she takes down preschool bullies!
TV Series|arcamax.com
Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'
Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
Celebrities|Posted byOutsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray’s Real Husband Came To Eddie Janko’s Wedding Dress Fitting: ‘It Was a Collaboration’
Before Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) became a member of the Reagan family, Blue Bloods fans held their breath each time she and Jamie (Will Estes) would appear together. Finally, when that fateful moment arrived and the two became more than just partners, the entire fandom celebrated, bestowing the couple with the hashtag #jamko. The episode that featured their wedding epitomized what Blue Bloods is about–devotion to family and to the safety of all.
New York City, NY|Posted byAmomama
Reginald VelJohnson's Life after 'Family Matters' — Gay Rumors, Death Hoax, and His Dream of Series Revival
Reginald VelJohnson is better remembered for his role as Carl Winslow on the sitcom "Family Matters." During his time in Hollywood, he has faced many rumors about his personal life, including one claiming his death. Reginald VelJohnson is well-known for his roles as cops in movies and on television. From...
TV Series|Hello Magazine
See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners
A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
Celebrities|metaflix.com
The Curious Case of Jennifer Lawrence’s Disappearing Act
Jennifer Lawrence is firmly ensconced in Hollywood’s proverbial A-List. She’s an Academy Award winner for her performance in “Silver Linings Playbook.” She’s commanded one of the biggest franchises in cinema history in “The Hunger Games.” And she’s been sought after by some of the most respected filmmakers in the business, from Darron Aronofsky to David O. Russell to Adam McKay.
