Wendy Williams sparks backlash for 'demeaning' segment on TikTok star's death

By Gina Vivinetto
TODAY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWendy Williams is under fire for making insensitive comments about the murder of TikTok star Matima "Swavy" Miller. Williams is being slammed for remarks she made Wednesday about Miller, who died of a fatal gunshot wound two days before. The comments, which came during the "Hot Topics" segment of "The Wendy Williams Show," found the controversial talk show host, 56, joking about how she'd never heard of Miller before this week.

www.today.com

Comments / 2

Comments / 2

