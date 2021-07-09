Wendy Williams sparks backlash for 'demeaning' segment on TikTok star's death

Kevin Hunter Jr, 20, has a strong bond with his mom Wendy Williams! Here’s more to know about the talk show host’s only son. Fans of Wendy Williams, 56, shouldn’t be surprised to learn that the daytime talk show host is incredibly close with her son Kevin Hunter Jr., 20. Wendy hasn’t been shy about sharing what a strong connection she has with her only child on social media. Wendy’s son has stood by the talk show host many times in recent years, showing that he’s growing into a caring and supportive young man, especially through some of the harder times that Wendy has gone through in her long career. Want to learn more about Wendy Williams’ son Kevin? Here’s more about Kevin Hunter Jr. below.