We have been having some very hot and, for the most part, humid days and many with temperatures in the seventies at night. We had a thunderstorm last Tuesday and it must have done some damage in the area. I have not had a phone, internet, or cell service since then and the technician said that it looked like lightning hit the box up on the road and he had some others in the area as well that had damage. I am glad it wasn’t more serious than it was but it sure gets one lost when they can’t call or receive calls. Although it was nice not having telemarketer calls because the first call I had was the technician telling me my phone was fixed and what happened - the second was a telemarketer.