Animal Kingdom is a show full of tension, suspense, and a sense of rock and roll, and that carries through and is thanks to the music used in the show. As an exclusive, Bleeding Cool is sharing two tracks from the TNT Original Series Soundtrack to the series' first four seasons: "Biking" and "Tank"- from composers Alexis Marsh & Samuel Jones. Jones also offered some commentary on each of the tracks, which can be heard on the original series soundtrack release from WaterTower Music, set to drop this Friday, July 9th.