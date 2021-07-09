Cancel
The Adidas Duramo Sneakers 'Feel Like Heaven' Out of the Box—and They're Nurse-Approved

Cover picture for the articleNo group has better intel on the most comfortable shoes than nurses. The healthcare workers spend most of the day (or night) on their feet, and supportive footwear is crucial to their roles. So when a nurse gives a pair of kicks their stamp of approval, we're immediately adding them to the top of our shopping list—and that's the case with the Adidas Duramo Running Shoe (from $22; amazon.com).

