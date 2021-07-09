Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

This V-8 Mini Cooper is the Ultimate Pocket Rocket

Top Speed
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINI Coopers are known for providing a driving sensation similar to that of a go-kart. How exactly can you make a MINI better? Well, how about swap the engine out for a V-8 coupled with rear-wheel drive? Yeah, that’ll do it. That’s exactly what the guys at Powerflex had in...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Coopers#Vini#British#Bmw#Subaru#Litchfield Motors#Itg#Aero Tec Laboratories#Aim Tech#The Mini Cooper#Bavarian#Goodwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Mustang GT Looks Completely Stock, Hides Bugatti Veyron Power

Even though Ford is now producing more electric than gasoline Mustang-branded vehicles, the pony car is still the world’s best-selling sports car with a share of about 15.1 percent of the segment. It’s arguably one of the most recognizable models in the entire automotive industry, and with an available 5.0-liter V8 engine in the GT trim, it’s also quite enjoyable to drive even in stock form. But as always, that’s not enough for some enthusiasts.
CarsTop Speed

Would You Rock This Honda Turned Lamborghini?

Dream Customs can transform your eight-generation Honda Civic into a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Many enthusiasts and tuning studios have entertained the idea of building a supercar replica. At least on paper, the idea of a budget supercar, or at least something that resembles one, is an appealing one. But oftentimes, there are certain restraints, usually stemming from the platform used. The Honda Civic seems to have always been a good base for any supercar replica and the Indian tuning studio Dream Customs has used one to make what seems a perfect recreation of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, at least from a distance.
CarsCarscoops

This 2,000 HP, 7-Second Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Is The World’s Fastest

While the Lamborghini Huracan is slowly heading towards the end of its lifecycle, it remains a favorite among those looking to build an insane street-legal drag car that can set astonishing quarter-mile times. We have featured this twin-turbocharged Huracan in the past when it was performing some massive wheelies at...
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

2021 Shelby F-150 appears with supercharged power and racing stripes

The 2021 Shelby F-150 has everything you love (well, almost) in the Shelby Mustang GT500, but it comes in a more rugged and more off-road capable package. Shelby claims its latest iteration of the fourteenth-generation Ford F-150 is the toughest and most productive F-150 ever while offering the “rugged capabilities needed for outdoor adventure with every bit of the sophistication for a night on the town.”
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Crazy Powerful RC Car Tows Porsche Taycan And Mercedes S63 Simultaneously

Of all the uses for a radio-controlled car (RC car), playing the role of a towing monster probably isn't at the top of the list. Then again, it does make for some epic viewing, as we saw a couple of years ago when 15 miniature RC cars managed to get a Toyota Hilux pickup moving. But what about just one RC car? In a new video, the Arrma Kraton 8s EXB RC car known as Colossus was tasked with what seemed to be the impossible: towing not just one but potentially two large cars. In an astonishing feat, the little RC car managed to pull it off.
Carsmilwaukeesun.com

Honda Civic Modified To Look Like Lamborghini By Owner In Rajasthan

Though any form of aftermarket modification of any vehicle in India other than its stock form is illegal, the aftermarket industry in the country is still a thriving one. In another beautiful case of modified design and engineering by a customization workshop, a Honda Civic has been transformed into a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
CarsTop Speed

This Bugatti-Powered Ford Mustang Is Freaky Cool, But Crowds Better Watch Out

This "Stock" Mustang GT Can Give The Veyron a Run For Its Money. We said “Bugatti-powered”, but that doesn’t mean this Pony car has a quad-turbo W-16 stuffed inside. Instead, it has what’s called the Stage 4 Hellion Sleeper Twin Turbo Kit, featuring a lot of addons. But you’d never guess just by looking at it. Moreover, opening the engine bay does not give any clues either that this is a highly modified Mustang GT.
Carscarthrottle.com

This Surprisingly Well Made, Boxster-Based McLaren F1 Replica Even Has A Central Driving Position

This replica might fool all but the nerdiest enthusiasts from afar, but it's not cheap. Bad supercar replicas are pitiful and funny in equal measure - they’re always a bit (or a lot) out of proportion, on tiny wheels and they still tend to have the entire dashboard from a Toyota MR2, albeit with one Ferrari sticker on the steering wheel. Most are hideous and very poorly executed, like if a surgeon reattached your arm the wrong way around. From a distance it might look like you, but up close it’s clear something’s not right.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 4Matic First Drive: Big Luxury in Every Sense

The 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 4Matic is a glittery thing. The grille and the front intakes, the trim down the middle of the hood and across its broad rump, the frame around the greenhouse, the exhaust pipes, and the wheels all sparkle as brightly as a diamond-encrusted Rolex in a Miami nightclub. Subtle it ain't. But, as Mercedes-Benz has learned, when it comes to Maybach, all that glitters is gold.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Is Actually A Honda Civic

What does the latest Honda Civic have in common with a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ? Aside from having four wheels and an engine, not much. We can think of few reasons to mention these two cars in the same sentence, but a mashup isn't one of them. Still, a shop called Dream Customs India has done just that. The outfit recently revealed a new replica Aventador SVJ project that uses a Honda Civic as a base. Though the results wouldn't fool diehard car enthusiasts, we are still pretty impressed with what Dream Customs India achieved here.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1963 Jaguar XKE Roadster: The Car That Changed How Cars Were Made

Jaguar’s E-Type was an ever-changing model from the very beginning, but the basics changed the way cars were made. Based on the D-Type race car, Jaguar’s E-Type immediately got the attention of some of the world’s most renowned automakers. Even Enzo Ferrari referred to the car as the most beautiful car ever made. However, the car’s stunning good looks was only part of the equation in what made it so great. A unitary construction, disc brakes, a rack and pinion steering, and a fully independent suspension system was nothing short of revolutionary for the era. When paired with a 3.8-liter inline-6 engine that claimed output of 265-horsepower, the XKE Series I put the British automaker ahead of the competition.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

BMW E30 Sports An S52 Swap

While there’s certainly no shortage of BMW E30s, the cars don’t appear particularly sinister. Instead, they’re boxy and rather pedestrian in their appearance, making them perfect for sleeper builds. That’s especially true since you can swap in all kinds of wonderful parts from the BMW line, like this one hiding an S52 straight-6 engine under the hood, donated by an E36 M3. This sweet ride was loaned to Shawn of AutotopiaLA, who funny enough is using it to learn how to do donuts.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor R Gets a Supercharged V-8 Power Boost

WHAT IT IS: Ford's answer to the supercharged Ram 1500 TRX. It arrives a year-plus late, which suggests the Hellcat-powered Ram caught the Ford F-150 Raptor developers off guard. Fear not, as Ford has its own blown V-8 that serves up 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque in the Mustang Shelby GT500. As with the Hellcat, some high-rev horsepower will be sacrificed to bolster lower-end torque for truck duty, so the Raptor R will likely cede specs superiority to the 702-hp, 650-lb-ft TRX. But the Ram's iron-block 6.2-liter one-cam, two-valve V-8 faces extinction due to increasing compliance costs, so Ford's more advanced aluminum 5.2-liter four-cam, four-valve Predator engine will likely outlive the Hellcat.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Ferrari 296 Spider Will Be An Open-Top Luxury Rocket

If you've been living under a rock, you may not be aware that Ferrari stunned the automotive world last week with the 818-horsepower spiritual successor to the Dino. The Ferrari 296 GTB is its name, and boasts an engine that is absolutely spectacular, not just for its performance, but also because of how it sounds and how efficient it is. Expect Ferrari to once again clean up at the World Engine of the Year Awards. But while we wait for Ferrari to tease the inevitable convertible version of this car, we've gone ahead and taken a crack at chopping the roof off ourselves, digitally speaking, of course.
CarsCarscoops

Check Out The 2023 BMW X8 Super-Sized Coupe-SUV’s Stacked Exhaust Pipes

Since seven crossovers clearly isn’t enough, BMW is expanding their lineup with the electric iX and the range-topping X8 / X8 M. The latter was recently spotted undergoing testing as it’s gearing up to battle luxury SUVs like Audi’s Q8 but also, the Bentley Bentayga. Unfortunately, it’s not much of...
CarsGear Patrol

BMW Launches Its Last Old-School Driver’s Car, but With a Big Catch

The BMW 2 Series — descended from the iconic 2002 model — has been the enthusiasts' BMW offering of late, perhaps the purest "ultimate driving machine" experience at BMW's most affordable price point. The 2 Series Coupe returns as an all-new model for 2022, and with markedly more power on offer. It may even be the last of the old-school gas-powered BMWs before the lineup electrifies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy