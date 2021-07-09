This V-8 Mini Cooper is the Ultimate Pocket Rocket

WHAT IT IS: Ford's answer to the supercharged Ram 1500 TRX. It arrives a year-plus late, which suggests the Hellcat-powered Ram caught the Ford F-150 Raptor developers off guard. Fear not, as Ford has its own blown V-8 that serves up 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque in the Mustang Shelby GT500. As with the Hellcat, some high-rev horsepower will be sacrificed to bolster lower-end torque for truck duty, so the Raptor R will likely cede specs superiority to the 702-hp, 650-lb-ft TRX. But the Ram's iron-block 6.2-liter one-cam, two-valve V-8 faces extinction due to increasing compliance costs, so Ford's more advanced aluminum 5.2-liter four-cam, four-valve Predator engine will likely outlive the Hellcat.
