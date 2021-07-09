Cancel
Fenway Bark And The Litter Box Disco

By Public Editor
NPR
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedians Margaret Cho and Iliza Shlesinger from Good on Paper board a music parody time machine to several centuries' '70s. In Treatment and Orange Is the New Black's Uzo Aduba says what she learned about therapy by playing a therapist, and how she and her sister annoyed her brother by speaking in gibberish. Quinta Brunson (She Memes Well) and Taylor Garron (As of Yet) put their middle school science class knowledge to the test in a game about the periodic table.

