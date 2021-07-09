Hurricane Hole Marina in Paradise Landing

Amazing views for miles and modern vibes will draw you into this breathtaking sky home’s 1,689 square feet of open, upgraded and beautifully maintained living space. With unmatchable beauty that gives it that "wow" factor, this 12th-floor condominium overlooks the ocean and Intracoastal and comes with loads of upgrades, including granite countertops and modern appliances, luxury water-resistant Cortex floor in the interior, tile on the balcony and a master bath, with dual sinks, a jetted tub and huge shower. Offered turnkey at a great price, this unit would make an ideal primary or secondary residence, as well as a great addition to an investor’s portfolio. Urbanista has listed an array of condos that are for sale or lease in the upscale Marina Grande community, which offers a 24/7 gym and security, an 18-seat theater, banquet facilities, a game room, steam rooms and two pools (one heated).