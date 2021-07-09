Two Pickup Models Popular In South Dakota Are Under Recall

Getting pulled over is stressful. Seeing the flashing lights in your rearview can cause a lot of anxiety. Tickets are expensive too. But they aren't the most expensive thing. Various tickets cost varying amounts. They aren't all the same. If you get stopped for a DUI, you'll pay a fine, but you'll also have your license suspended and your insurance is going to go up a lot. But a DUI is not the most expensive thing you can get ticketed for. It's actually the third most expensive.