Master Matchmakers a High-end Nationwide Matchmaking Service
Founded by JoAnn Ward in Philadelphia and now run by her son Steve Ward, Master Matchmakers has been coaching and making matches for single men and women for over 20 years. Their hands-on approach takes matchmaking to another level. From humble beginnings as a mother and son matchmaking duo in Philly, they shot to meteoric success by showcasing their talents as the Hosts and Executive Producers of VH1's Tough Love for six seasons between 2009 and 2013. They also authored a best-selling book on love published by Simon & Schuster, called Crash Course in Love. And they’ve even pioneered a mobile verification service for dating, LoveLab.com.www.justluxe.com
