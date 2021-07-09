Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Master Matchmakers a High-end Nationwide Matchmaking Service

By Jarone Ashkenazi
JustLuxe.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded by JoAnn Ward in Philadelphia and now run by her son Steve Ward, Master Matchmakers has been coaching and making matches for single men and women for over 20 years. Their hands-on approach takes matchmaking to another level. From humble beginnings as a mother and son matchmaking duo in Philly, they shot to meteoric success by showcasing their talents as the Hosts and Executive Producers of VH1's Tough Love for six seasons between 2009 and 2013. They also authored a best-selling book on love published by Simon & Schuster, called Crash Course in Love. And they’ve even pioneered a mobile verification service for dating, LoveLab.com.

www.justluxe.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matchmaking#Personal Service#Mobile#Master Matchmakers#Hosts#Vh1#Simon Schuster#Wards#Love Lab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Relationships
Related
TechnologyTwice

TBI Brings Affordable Business Technology Services To Nationwide Members

A newly launched partnership between Nationwide Marketing Group and TBI, one of the nation’s leading business-to-business technology service providers, was recently announced, connecting Nationwide members to more than 100 different providers to give retailers access to a variety of business-critical services, including phone and voice services, location and data security, internet and cloud services, and more through TBI partnerships.
Relationship Advicecountytimes.com

Jo Ann Jaacks: Matchmaker, Matchmaker, Make me a Match

A friend who is gregarious, large on Facebook and kind, posted a while back that if any of his friends were looking for a little help making a match-up, he would be happy to lend a hand to find the perfect Significant Other. (He didn’t exactly say that; I’m paraphrasing.) Half-jokingly, I said I would be interested.
Technologymartechseries.com

Intrado Digital Media Introduces Matchmaking for Enhanced Event Engagement

Powered by artificial intelligence, matchmaking creates more personalized networking experiences for event attendees while providing engagement metrics to marketers and organizers. Intrado Corporation, a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the addition of matchmaking to its virtual event platform, enhancing networking and interactivity for event participants. Powered by artificial...
ScienceNature.com

One is the loneliest number: genotypic matchmaking using the electronic health record

When genetic testing detects a candidate variant (CV) in a gene that is not known to cause disease in humans, clinicians face a dilemma. Where can they find the additional evidence needed to make a diagnosis? One action a clinician can take is to search for additional patients with a deleterious variant in the same gene. Here we present a case study where the electronic health record (EHR) was used to facilitate genotypic matchmaking to help diagnose a patient at Vanderbilt’s Undiagnosed Disease Network (UDN)1 clinical site.
KidsJustLuxe.com

Patriotic DIY Craft Ideas To Do With Your Children

Holidays like The Fourth of July and Memorial Day offer time to relax and celebrate our great nation, and what better way to share that experience with our children than with a few patriotic DIY craft ideas?. Families and friends from all over the country have get-togethers with delicious BBQs,...
Mckean County, PABradford Era

Master Gardeners program awards four for their service in the community

SMETHPORT — Following a year of uncertainties with food supplies due to the pandemic, more people have turned to growing their own vegetables and fruits. The 38 people involved with the Master Gardeners program through Penn State Extension understand this trend and have been sharing their gardening knowledge with the community through speaking engagements, programs and environmental stewardship.
Atlanta, GAhypepotamus.com

With $3.3M Seed Round, Atlanta’s Ubuntoo Looks To Play Matchmaker in the Sustainability Space

For Atlanta-based Ubuntoo, the increased focus on sustainability from consumers and companies alike has helped its marketplace grow over the past few years. As Chief Marketing Officer Yuri Pereira explains, “sustainability and profitability used to not necessarily be aligned…but not anymore. That’s bringing a surge in terms of interest we’ve seen [for Ubuntoo].”
InternetInternational Business Times

8 Best Coursera Free Courses On Social Media Marketing Strategy

Social media has become a big part of daily life. From keeping us connected with our peers and loved ones to keeping us entertained and informed on what's trending and happening in the world. It’s estimated that 4.33 billion people are active on social media worldwide. That’s more than half of the global population. If you want to get ahead in your career or get results for your business then it's time you fully utilize its benefits.
RelationshipsUS News and World Report

How to Build Digital Literacy for Your K-8 Child

Tablets, smartphones and other digital devices are part of the modern classroom and social scene. But – as with any tool – training, practice and positive modeling are needed for elementary and middle school children to realize the benefits of technology and minimize the risks. "Not teaching digital literacy or...
TV & Videosknpr

Jonathan Franklin Joins NPR's Digital News Hub Team

In a note to newsroom staff Senior Director of Digital News & Strategy Justin Bank and Managing Editor Terence Samuel announced the following update:. We are thrilled to announce the latest digital reporter hire to the news hub. Jonathan Franklin has been reporting and covering a broad spectrum of local...
Elon, NCELON University

International business dual-degree graduates join global alumni network

Eleven members of Elon’s Class of 2021 begin their careers after graduating with two bachelor’s degrees – the BSBA in International Business from Elon and a second degree from a European partner institution. The Martha and Spencer Love School of Business, a member of the International Partnership of Business Schools...
Behind Viral Videosaithority.com

Vimeo and TikTok Announce Partnership to Support Video Advertising for SMBs

Video advertising solution provider Vimeo has announced a partnership with TikTok. TikTok is a leading destination for short-form mobile video. The new partnership integrates Vimeo’s powerful video tools with the TikTok platform. The partnership gives small and medium businesses (SMBs) everything they need to make effective video ads to engage customers while enabling them to take full advantage of Vimeo’s suite of video tools and the broad reach of the TikTok platform. In pre-release tests of the combined capabilities, participants saw up to 50% higher clickthrough rates compared to previous campaigns on other platforms and were able to double the number of videos they created in a short time span.
Businessceoworld.biz

CEO Spotlight: The Life of Serial Entrepreneur and Investor, Jake Medwell

Jake Medwell has a track record of scaling companies to success. Often acting as both a serial entrepreneur and investor, he has been involved with some of the leading companies coming out of Silicon Valley. Although all consumer and enterprise investments are fair game, his key focus is logistics and transportation where he has been named the most active investor in industry by crunchbase.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Women in Business: Marsha Gazy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Marsha Gazy is the owner of TeamLogic IT Youngstown. Her company is part of TeamLogic IT, a nationwide network of 200 locally owned businesses that provide managed IT services and computer support to small- and medium-sized businesses across the country. TeamLogic IT is a recognized managed services...

Comments / 0

Community Policy