Governor Ducey, Legislature Take Strong Action To Stop Critical Race Theory
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today took a decisive step to prohibit the concerning practice of critical race theory, the latest action in just the past week to prevent the teaching of critical race theory in Arizona public schools and other government entities. Together, these measures mean Arizona has implemented some of the best policies in the country to keep critical race theory out of Arizona classrooms and our government institutions.gilavalleycentral.net
