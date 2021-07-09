Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Register To Win Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix: Historics at Pitt Race Complex Tickets

Posted by 
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 8 days ago

Experience the heart-pounding thunder of the PVGP Historics at Pittsburgh International Race Complex Powered by Ford! If you are looking for speed, muscle and thunder, this is the place to be. Since 2004, racers from all over the country have come to the 2.8-mile purpose-built track 40 miles northwest of Pittsburgh for fierce and competition between the legends of the 60s and early 70s, including Mustangs, Corvettes, Jaguars, BMWs, Porsches and Alfa Romeos, just to name a few. Win one-day passes to any one of the weekend’s events (July 17-18), by registering below!

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Grand Prix#Pitt Race Complex Tickets#The Pvgp Historics#Mustangs#Jaguars#Bmws#Porsches#Alfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy