Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

How Does Your Garden Grow: Just Keep Watering, Just Keep Watering

By Sarah J
Posted by 
Mega 99.3
Mega 99.3
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Into the thick of it!" If you've heard the song on social media, I'm sure you were singing along. Either that or some chanting of, "just keep swimming" from Finding Nemo. I find myself having to push these days to complete twice a day watering. As the plants get bigger, the amount goes up and I have yet to settle on a system that doesn't involve a hose, watering can and hiking around the yard, refill after refill after refill.

mega993online.com

Comments / 0

Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watering Can#Nemo#Dill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Hiking
Related
GardeningWilson County News

How to keep gardens safe in summer heat waves

Summer is a season to relax and enjoy the warm weather. Basking in the summer sun is a great way to relax, but only when the temperatures are safe. Summer heat waves can compromise the health of human beings as well as their pets. Gardening enthusiasts also may need to go the extra mile to keep their plants and gardens from wilting under harsh summer sun.
AgricultureAshe County's Newspaper

Our view: How does your garden grow? Local surplus feeds High Country initiative

Combining local agricultural with High Country food insecurity just makes sense — and it’s a sensible idea that Hunger Health and Coalition has been developing during the past six years. Today, nearly 20 farms partner with the nonprofit to help provide locally grown foods for those in need. This is a win-win for our community: Coalition clients get fresh produce, and local farms get a supporting partner.
Animalssierranewsonline.com

Keeping Pets Safe in the Garden

Consider these hazards that can negatively impact the well-being of your furry friends. Poisonous Plants – Some common plants can be dangerous for animals, causing anything from mild oral irritations and upset stomachs to cardiovascular damage and even death. For example, these are some of the toxic plants the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has identified as harmful for either cats or dogs:
Animalsvpr.org

Keeping Larger Animals From Your Garden's Bounty

It all begins with planning what to plant and choosing things that rabbits, woodchucks and deer would rather pass over. Rabbits and woodchucks love lettuce, beans and peas and especially new tender growth on plants. On the other hand, they tend to turn up their noses at hairy-leafed things and prickly-leafed plants, like tomatoes.
Petsnonpareilonline.com

Do your part to keep dogs safe in and around water

We are knee-deep in summer. The cool oasis of a pool, pond or lake beckons us to dip our toes (or paws) under the cool surface. Amid the joy and fun that water can provide, it can also be a deceivingly dangerous place. Dogs love going on adventures and are often drawn to water. Keep in mind, not all dogs can swim, and even those that can swim may still find themselves in trouble.
Animalsabc27.com

Keeping Critters Safe in your Garden with Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary

Now is the time that our backyard gardens are in bloom! The protective netting you may be using to keep your crop safe from hungry critters can actually be harmful to the wildlife in your yard. Common garden netting traps and strangles wildlife like snakes, chipmunks, and birds. Jesse Rothacker with Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary demonstrates why the netting is dangerous and an alternative product you can use.
GardeningABC 4

7 easy tips to keep your lawn and garden alive during the drought

For many of us, a healthy lawn is where we make some of our favorite summer memories. It’s a comfortable place to sunbathe, the perfect complement to a barbecue, and the best spot for a day playing yard games with family and friends. So what does it take to grow the lush lawn we all dream of having? How can you help care for your lawn and garden during this striking drought year?
Food & DrinksPosted by
SPY

Whiskey Stones Keep Your Drink Cool Without Watering It Down

Picture this: you’ve got your new whiskey glasses, you have a new bottle of whiskey to enjoy, but instead of happily sipping on your favorite tipple, you’re drinking a diluted, watered-down, tasteless version. If this sounds like a familiar problem, and you prefer your whiskey neat and flavor-filled, but also cool, it may be time to invest in the best whiskey stones.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Five secrets for the proper watering of your summer garden

Summer watering is inevitable in the Northwest, if we want to keep our landscapes green and healthy. We can, of course, choose to let our lawns go dormant, but we really should give some extra water to our shrubs and trees at least two to three times during the next three months. Naturally, flowers, vegetables and containers need to be watered a lot more frequently.
AnimalsNBC4 Columbus

How to keep squirrels out of the garden

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some people love watching squirrels scurry frantically about their yard and consider them a welcome guest. However, when a squirrel’s behavior becomes destructive, digging up bulbs and nibbling on vegetables in your garden, they begin to lose their appeal — you want them gone.
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Keep water accesses peaceful

Crystal clear water. Pristine sand dunes stretching as far as the eye can see. Miles of trails from which to explore the peacefulness of woods and water. Rolling hills of orchards and vineyards. These are but a few of the natural features that draws people to Leelanau County. The peninsula has become a melting pot of sorts, with many multi-generational […]
PetsPosted by
The Independent

6 best cat water fountains to keep your furry friend hydrated

If you have a feline fur-child, you’ll know how important it is for them to drink plenty of water – not only does it keep them hydrated, but it also helps with digestion and can even prevent urinary infections and kidney disease.However, as cat parents, it’s likely that you’ll also be aware of just how difficult it can be to ensure your pet is frequenting their water bowl enough. A dripping tap or puddle of bathwater on the floor? They can’t get enough. But place a fresh dish of H2O by their food and it can go hours without a...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Watermelon, Says Science

Is there anything better than eating a freshly cut melon on a hot summer day? Watermelon is notorious for bringing the feel-good-summer vibes. This sweet fruit packs a nutritious punch as well. It is high in Vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and is actually a low-sugar fruit when compared cup-for-cup to other tropical fruits.
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Woman sick of nosy neighbours peering in her windows solves the problem with £10 spray – and the results look amazing

A WOMAN has come up with a clever solution to prevent her neighbours from peering into her house using a cheap spray. In a now viral TikTok video, the New Zealand woman who goes by the name of Tyla explained that while her kitchen is super sunny, her neighbours’ balcony is situated directly across her window which means they can easily see straight inside.

Comments / 0

Community Policy