FDA seeks probe into its approval of Alzheimer’s drug from Biogen

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The U.S. drug regulator on Friday called for an independent federal probe into the interactions between its representatives and Biogen Inc that led to the approval of the company Alzheimer’s disease drug last month. Shares of the drugmaker fell 3.5% after the agency’s acting commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the...

wibqam.com

#Alzheimer#Reuters#Biogen Inc#Drugmaker#Twitter
