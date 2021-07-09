When Bargain Hunting for Dividend Stocks, Don't Forget COST

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq pulled back on Thursday, while the Dow Jones industrial average cruised higher. Tech stocks were hit in the session as well, even with the 10-year bond yield dropping over 4% to below 1.3%. A few theories are swirling around the market about where it could go from here. All this makes for a stock picker’s market, and who better to pick these stocks than CNBC’s Jim Cramer.