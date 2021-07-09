Cancel
When Bargain Hunting for Dividend Stocks, Don't Forget COST

Cover picture for the articleStocks quotes in this article: LC, TREE, COST, BJ, WMT, DG, BIG, DLTR. Over the last few months, we've seen hiring perk up as the domestic economy has reopened and vaccination levels rose, but even with the economic impact and other stimulus checks that came about as a result of the pandemic, many consumers are still looking for ways to stretch their spending dollars. According to data published by JungleScout, clos...

