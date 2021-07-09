Legislative panel hears testimony on how to reduce the cost of local jails
FRANKFORT, Ky. — As jail populations increase in the commonwealth, so do jail expenses. Members of the Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary heard testimony on July 8 from the Vera Institute of Justice on how the average Kentucky county spent more than $3.3 million, or 15% of its budget, on jail expenses. In the 2019 fiscal year alone, Kentucky counties spent more than $402.3 million on jails.www.lanereport.com
