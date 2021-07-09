Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frankfort, KY

Legislative panel hears testimony on how to reduce the cost of local jails

lanereport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. — As jail populations increase in the commonwealth, so do jail expenses. Members of the Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary heard testimony on July 8 from the Vera Institute of Justice on how the average Kentucky county spent more than $3.3 million, or 15% of its budget, on jail expenses. In the 2019 fiscal year alone, Kentucky counties spent more than $402.3 million on jails.

www.lanereport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
Frankfort, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Westerfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky County#Prison#Mental Health Issues#Kentucky House#Vera Research#Vera Project#Senate#The General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
Related
NBC News

3 fully vaccinated Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C., test positive for Covid

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House delegation in Washington, D.C., tested positive for Covid-19, the state's House Democratic Caucus said Saturday. The first positive test result came Friday night, when a member informed the caucus they had the coronavirus. "Caucus Members and staff took a rapid test, all...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from disastrous flooding in Western Europe rose above 150 on Saturday as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation revealed by receding water and prevent further damage. Police said that more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany’s...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said. Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others refused ambulance care.
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy