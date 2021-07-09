Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Marilyn Manson surrenders over New Hampshire assault warrant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pvFdv_0asKESgJ00
The Fashion Awards 2016 – London (PA Archive)

Rocker Marilyn Manson surrendered to police in Los Angeles last week in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant out of New Hampshire where he allegedly assaulted a videographer at a concert, authorities said.

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, is charged with two misdemeanour counts of simple assault stemming from an alleged incident on August 19, 2019 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.

Gilford police Chief Anthony J Bean Burpee said on Thursday that Manson had turned himself into law enforcement in Los Angeles the week before.

Manson was booked and released without bail pending a court appearance in New Hampshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Nv1y_0asKESgJ00
The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles (PA Archive)

Manson’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The victim, a videographer, was in the venue’s stage pit area at the time of the alleged assault, Gilford police previously said.

The misdemeanour charges can each result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a 2,000 dollar fine if convicted.

Los Angeles Police Capt Brent McGuyre confirmed Manson’s surrender to The Associated Press.

Manson turned himself in at the department’s Hollywood station on July 2 and was processed on the warrant before being released.

“This is consistent with anybody who has a misdemeanour warrant that is not local,” Mr McGuyre said.

