Ba Sa on Bainbridge Island is a celebration of community, by community & for community
Some restaurants have a story. Other restaurants tell a story. "We like to think that Ba Sa is our creative voice when it comes to food," said Trinh Nyugen, co-chef/co-owner of Ba Sa, located in the heart of downtown Bainbridge Island. "We're Vietnamese so obviously it plays a really big role in who we are and what we create here. Then we incorporate a lot of Pacific Northwest ingredients into the food we have."seattlerefined.com
Comments / 0