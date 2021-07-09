Farm Burger reopens in Midtown and more dining news from the week

State and federal officials have identified a preferred route for high-speed rail from Atlanta to Charlotte. But don’t expect trains to be rolling anytime soon. On July 9, the Federal Railroad Administration and the Georgia Department of Transportation released the final version of an initial environmental review of the project, which included a proposal to build high-speed rail on a new a 274-mile route rail route from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Charlotte’s Gateway station. The route would wind through Athens; Anderson, S.C.; and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. You can see the proposed route on the map above.