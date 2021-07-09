Farm Burger reopens in Midtown and more dining news from the week
Farm Burger is set to reopen today inside Midtown’s Whole Foods, after being closed for more than a year because of the pandemic. In addition to serving its regular menu, the eatery also will serve as a second location for virtual-kitchen fried chicken restaurant Farm Birds. The Midtown Farm Burger originally opened in July, 2019, as the brand’s sixth restaurant in Georgia, joining locations in Decatur, Dunwoody, Buckhead, Grant Park and at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The chain since has opened a location in Virginia-Highland.www.ajc.com
