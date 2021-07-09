Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

My Favorite Romance Novels I've Read This Year All Have 1 Thing in Common: Travel

By Stephanie Nguyen
PopSugar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been 493 days since I've stepped foot on a plane (not that I'm keeping track or anything), but that hasn't stopped me from escaping on a whirlwind trip or far-flung vacation the best way I can at the moment: by reading a book. I don't know if it's because I've been subconsciously gravitating toward destination romances this year or because there's been an uptick of demand in the subgenre during a pandemic, but all my favorite love stories from the past six months have revolved around travel. A summer spent in the Scottish highlands with a cute chef? Take me there! Flashback vacations all over the world with an unrequited crush? Drop me right into that drama.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#1 Thing#Romance Novels#Drama#Pandemic#Armchair#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Travel
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Well+Good

Help! I Sent My Wedding Invites Pre-Pandemic and Now I Want a Different Guest List

If you were in the midst of planning a big wedding bash when COVID-19 began rapidly spreading, there’s a good chance your plans for the day took a turn one way or another. According to a survey conducted in March 2021 by wedding planning platform Zola of 1,400 people who were engaged when the pandemic hit, of the 83 percent who reported changing their wedding plans, 41 percent delayed or rescheduled. If you fall into that camp, now that over a year has passed since the onset of lockdown, it’s possible that you’ve entirely re-prioritized what’s important to you for your event. Or, more specifically, whom you deem important to be by your side during it. Well, good news: You’re absolutely not locked in to your pre-pandemic wedding guest list—and it makes sense that you may want to disinvite certain wedding guests, given how much has changed.
TravelEmily Henderson

What Do Kids Actually Remember And Love About Summer Vacation?

When Brian and I were 29 we spent 2 months backpacking in Southeast Asia during the recession when we had just moved to LA, had no work, and were pretty depressed (we used his uncle’s pilot passes to get over there). We saw so many parents traveling with young kids in Vietnam and Laos, kids in backpacks touring around. We promised each other that when we had kids we would be THOSE people, that we would take them around the world no matter what ages they were, that we wouldn’t let them stop our then “see the world” desire and they would have experiences that would shape them forever. But oh how things have changed. We are decidedly NOT those people, in fact kinda the opposite. Here’s another story…
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Here's Your Guide to All Things 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3

[This story contains spoilers from season 2 of Never Have I Ever. Read at your own risk, lovelies!]. Okayyy, y'all. If you too are on the tail end of bingeing Never Have I Ever season 2, BOY do we have a lot to talk about! Before we start though, let's get one thing straight: Who knew Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) could get herself into more trouble than she already did at the end of season 1? Not only does she "Devi it up" once again (using a term coined by her very own BFFs), but this time she's truly in a world of drama.
Books & LiteratureApartment Therapy

If You Only Read One Book in July, Make it This One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s officially summer. That means peaches are in season, shorts and sunscreen are integral parts of warm weather uniforms, and the perfect lazy day involves a pool and a really good book. If you’re in the market for a tote bag-friendly novel that’ll keep you company, there’s a handful of great July releases.
Moviespopculturetimes.com

It looks like this year Sounds Like Love!

Rom-coms, a place for movie lovers where the heart melts, and we end up bursting into tears of happiness. There have been many over the years that have had this kind of aftermath on us, but now there’s a new story in the lot that is waiting to be heard! Yes, you heard it right. Netflix is once again coming out with one of the best rom-com of the year, known as ‘Sounds Like Love.’
Books & LiteraturePosted by
HackerNoon

What I Have Learned About Reading

There is a cognitive bias called the sunk cost fallacy. We hesitate to abandon a strategy or a plan because we already have invested time, money, energy in it, even if dropping that specific action would be more helpful for us. With the sunk cost fallacy in mind, we would gain more if we do not finish a book we do not enjoy.
Books & LiteratureAlliance Review

Must-read young adult novels of the past year

Each month, we will be highlighting some of the most popular books of the last year. Elizabeth Acevedo won the 2020 Goodreads Choice Award for Young Adult Fiction with a powerful novel-in-verse about love, loss and family. Camino and Yahaira Rios didn’t even know they were sisters until their father died in a plane crash. Now they’re learning more than they want to know about the ties (and knots) that bind families together. Bonus trivia: Acevedo is a National Poetry Slam champion, too.
Relationship Advicetheaureview.com

5 Cool Gift Ideas for your favorite Groomsman

One of the best parts of a wedding day, apart from true love that is, is being together with your loved ones as you celebrate and commemorate the momentous occasion in your life. Although there are many moving parts and people involved in making a wedding day successful, let’s face it- what would the day be without your groomsmen?
Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

What I’ve been reading lately: the new and the notable

Welcome to Quick Lit, where we share short and sweet reviews of what we’ve been reading lately on the 15th of the month. I’ve had a wonderful reading month, thanks to serendipitous selections (like two took-me-by-surprise titles you’ll see below) and a camping trip, which meant lots of time reading by the lake.
Books & Literatureharrisondaily.com

Review: A fake romance evolves in Jasmine Guillory's latest

NEW YORK (AP) — “While We Were Dating,” by Jasmine Guillory (Berkley) Jasmine Guillory has built a universe with her six romance novels, where each story stands by itself but a character in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
RelationshipsPosted by
POPSUGAR

My Daughter Asked If I Was Beautiful — Here's Why I Hesitated

Deep into quarantine, when the days have blurred in a sea of unshowered sameness, I find myself lounging on the couch next to my 6-year-old daughter Shira. We're watching an Instagram video on my phone — a hair tutorial by a gorgeous redhead with a mane so perfect that I feel physical pangs of jealousy. I make a passing comment, a fleeting observation about how much I love her hairstyle. I don't think twice about my remark, but Shira clearly does.
RecipesFood & Wine

Enjoy Jane Austen's Favorite Foods With Recipes From Her Best Friend's Cookbook

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Few people knew Jane Austen better than Martha Lloyd. The Lloyd family was particularly close with the Austens, and Jane, in her own words, considered Martha to be like a "second sister."
Books & Literaturethebuzzmagazines.com

My Favorite Books of 2021 (so far)

At the end of March, I highlighted my favorite reads of the first quarter of 2021. Only two of those books are still on the list at the midyear point. I love reflecting on the books that stand out to me and evaluating what I am reading. My list changed dramatically from the first quarter of 2021 to the first half; the second quarter of 2021 produced so many amazing books. And much like the first quarter, I have interviewed almost all of the authors, 11 of the 12, on the list below for my podcast. I am very curious to see how that trend continues as the year continues.
Books & Literaturemerricksart.com

5 Books I’ve Read Recently and Loved

Listening to audiobooks while I exercise is one of my favorite things and makes exercising so much more fun. Here are 5 I’ve read lately. If you’re a Princess Bride fan, you will LOVE this book. It’s all about the making of The Princess Bride movie, written and narrated by Cary Elwes, who played Wesley.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

I Haven’t Read Books by Cis-Het White Men for Years. I Don’t Miss Anything.

I have been an avid reader all my life. I’m one of those annoying people who taught themselves to read at age 3 (word up to Matilda Wormwood) and attempted to hide books under my pillow at night. The summer I was 5, my brother was born and I was bored, so I toddled my pre-K self half a mile down to the local library and tried to convince the librarian that she could, in fact, give me my own library card without my mom’s signature. She wasn’t having it, so I walked all the way back home, then back to the library with the completed application in hand. Someone from the local bar called my mother to let her know I was just walking around downtown by myself, and my mom said, “It’s ok, she’s going to the library.” It was a different time.
Behind Viral VideosPopSugar

I Could Watch This Mother-Daughter Duo's Smooth TikTok Outfit Transitions on Loop For Hours

Mom & Daughter pink outfits. @jasmin.aitimova is so stunning 💔 NEXT COLOR? #momanddaughter #springoutfits2021 #pinkoutfits #bustarhymes. Like Brittany Murphy and Dakota Fanning strutting through the streets of Manhattan in Uptown Girls (2003), this mother-daughter duo on TikTok knows how to bring their style A game to every brunch date, hair appointment, and casual stroll through the city. Where some might step into a living room and see a carpet littered with cookie crumbs and the slippers you were too tired to carry back to your room last night, Anéka Aitimova and her daughter Jasmin Aitimova see a full-blown runway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy