My Favorite Romance Novels I've Read This Year All Have 1 Thing in Common: Travel
It's been 493 days since I've stepped foot on a plane (not that I'm keeping track or anything), but that hasn't stopped me from escaping on a whirlwind trip or far-flung vacation the best way I can at the moment: by reading a book. I don't know if it's because I've been subconsciously gravitating toward destination romances this year or because there's been an uptick of demand in the subgenre during a pandemic, but all my favorite love stories from the past six months have revolved around travel. A summer spent in the Scottish highlands with a cute chef? Take me there! Flashback vacations all over the world with an unrequited crush? Drop me right into that drama.www.popsugar.com
