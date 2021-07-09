A$AP Rocky Is PacSun's Guest Artistic Director, and We Bet Rih Is Proud

A$AP Rocky is having himself a great summer, and it isn’t just because he keeps being spotted galavanting in style with his new girlfriend Rihanna. The perpetually well-dressed rapper has discovered the pleasure of exposing his butt — or rather, the butt of his ankles. Along with a white T-shirt and jean shorts, Rocky was recently spotted wearing his unreleased Vans Slip-On collaboration for the first time. The classic sneaker has seen its back cut off, transforming into a mule under Rocky’s stead. This leisurely footwear choice fit in perfectly as he puffed away at a joint while holding a cup of coffee, a combination that says I’m ready to start my day, but let’s not take it too seriously.