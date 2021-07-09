A$AP Rocky Is PacSun's Guest Artistic Director, and We Bet Rih Is Proud
A$AP Rocky is officially PacSun's guest artistic director, a first for the retailer. "This partnership is special to me because it's a collaboration that combines my roots, A$AP Worldwide, and some of the most respected heritage brands that have roots in both the sportswear and lifestyle worlds," Rocky said in an official statement. "Together with PacSun, we will be releasing several limited-edition collections that are both nostalgic and forward at the same time."www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0