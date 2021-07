A teen girl found guilty of murder after carjacking an Uber Eats driver earlier this year was sentenced this week in juvenile court, according to reports. As CrimeOnline previously reported, 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar was killed in March after two girls, ages 13 and 15 at the time, tried to steal his vehicle in Washington D.C. The car ended up crashing in Southeast D.C., off of Vann Street.