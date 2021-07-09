I'm an Editor, and These Are the 14 Workout Pieces I'm Eyeing For July

Being a market editor, it's part of my job to drop in on the new-arrivals sections of my favorite retailers to see what's hot on the market. I'm always adding new items to my stories, and I've noticed some of my picks just happen to be the ones that end up selling out. I guess you could say it's a coincidence, or I'm just good at my job. If you agree with the latter, then you'll be happy to hear that I went through pages of products on the & Other Stories site and picked out pieces that I think are going to be best sellers.