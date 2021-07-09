Cancel
Basketball

Geo Baker signs NIL Deal with LeGrand Coffee House

By Bobby Deren
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NIL era has started off fast and furious for a host of players and that now includes Geo Baker. The Rutgers basketball senior guard announced on Wednesday that he withdrew from the 2021 NBA Draft and will return to Rutgers for one more season. Now, he has paired up with LeGrand Coffee House, signing an NIL agreement to partner with former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand, who owns and operates LeGrand Coffee House.

Eric Legrand
#Nil#Rutgers Basketball#Rutgers Football#Nil#Legrand Coffee House#Nba Draft#Legrandcoffee#Vip#Scarlet Nation
247Sports
Rutgers University
Basketball
Sports
