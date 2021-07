The first season of Loki didn't just bust the multiverse wide open — it gave us our first look at Jonathan Majors's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although we already knew that the Lovecraft Country actor is portraying Kang the Conquerer in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we didn't fully expect Marvel to use Majors for Loki, despite all the hints that Kang was the potential big bad for the series. As He Who Remains, the man behind the creation of the Time Variance Authority and the reason Loki's keep getting pruned, Majors alludes that, like the Lokis before him, he's also a variant. According to Loki, He Who Remains is the one who discovered the multiverse before putting an end to a multiversal war as a result of his other variants wanting to "conquer" each other's worlds.