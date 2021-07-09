Everything You Need to Copy Jordan Chiles's Edgy Eye-Makeup Looks at the Olympic Trials

Jordan Chiles is en route to Tokyo for the Olympics, and we can guarantee she's got a suitcase filled to the brim with exclusive sneakers. The 20-year-old athlete is part of the four-person women's artistic gymnastics team representing Team USA in the Games, and when she's not flipping alongside teammates Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Grace McCallum, she's rocking some seriously cool kicks. Some might think of it as a coincidence, or some might say the stars were aligned from birth, but Jordan's love for Air Jordans simply cannot be ignored. It makes perfect sense that her mom named her after Michael Jordan! She even wore a pair of patriotic low-tops after competing at the 2021 US Gymnastics Olympic Trials in St. Louis.