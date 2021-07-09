Cancel
Everything You Need to Copy Jordan Chiles's Edgy Eye-Makeup Looks at the Olympic Trials

By Danielle Jackson
Simone Biles isn't the only beauty trendsetter on the US Olympic gymnastics team. While the athlete is known for having fun with her makeup during competitions — such as the 2021 US Gymnastics Championships, where she competed in some edgy floating eyeliner — her teammate Jordan Chiles also appears to be fearless when it comes to her eye-makeup looks.

