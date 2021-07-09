Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Reflects on Launching Kylie Cosmetics: ‘It’s Weird That This Is My Life Now’

By Samantha Holender
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ChUAa_0asKCmJX00
Kylie Jenner. YouTube

From @lipkitbykylie to @kyliecosmetics! Ahead of her brand’s clean and vegan relaunch on July 15, Kylie Jenner turned back the clock to reflect on the makeup journey that took her from a 17-year-old reality star to a 23-year-old billionaire beauty boss.

On Friday, July 9, the Kylie Skin founder brought her followers behind the scenes, sharing an “unprecedented” peek into her world via her latest YouTube video, Inside Kylie Cosmetics Part One: The Beginning.

The three-part series, which will tease the brand’s makeover, kicks off with a claim that “in order to tell the story accurately, we need to start at the beginning.”

“It feels weird that this is my life now,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tells a film crew from the comfort of her gorgeous Kylie Cosmetics studio. “Looking back at it though, makeup has just been a part of my DNA. I’ve loved it for as long as I can remember. Kendall was riding horses and I was practicing my makeup at home.”

The reason makeup was such a big part of Jenner’s life though stemmed from insecurity. “When I was younger, I had an insecurity with my lips,” she explained in the nearly 9-minute clip. “I would go to makeup stores at the mall and just find lip liner that matched my lip color and just would overline my lips.”

While the star owns up to getting “temporary lip fillers” in present day, she still finds makeup to be a great form of “self expression.”

“I just knew in my soul that this is what I was supposed to do,” she said in the behind-the-scenes clip. “I think I was meant to feel that way to then find makeup to give me that boost of confidence.”

After fans started showing interest in her beauty routine, Jenner revealed that she set up a “little meeting” with momager Kris Jenner to work out the details for a lip kit line.

Kris, the business savvy icon that she is, told her daughter that she A) had to use her savings from Keeping Up With the Kardashians to start her brand, and, B) to launch with only three shades in case the brand was a failure.

Well, surprise, surprise, the brand was a huge success and sold out in under a minute. Fast forward to today, and the company that once started out as a lip kit line has grown to include eyeshadows, face products, setting powders and more.

Jenner, who sold 51 percent her brand to Coty Inc. in 2019, recently announced that her brand would not only be going global, but also getting a clean and vegan makeover.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

Comments / 2

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kylie Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Lipkitbykylie#Coty Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Kris Jenner Planning $2 Million Wedding To Corey Gamble In Bora Bora

Keeping Up with the Kardashians officially came to an end this past week. The show infamously chronicled the ups, downs, and love lives of the Kardashian and Jenner families. Matriarch Kris Jenner eventually found love on the show with businessman Corey Gamble after her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner. Last year, one tabloid alleged the momager was planning on “shelling out” a lot of money for a Bora Bora wedding. Gossip Cop investigates.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Rob Kardashian Shares Stylish Photo of Daughter Dream Dressed as Favorite Superhero Wonder Woman

On Monday, the 34-year-old shared a few sweet snaps of his daughter, Dream Renée, wearing some bold and heroic looks on Instagram. In the first photo, the toddler, 4, flaunts her style in a blue camo-print outfit while posing in front of a car. In the second photo, Dream — who Rob shares with ex Blac Chyna — poses for the camera in a room full of toys while wearing Wonder Woman head gear, belt and boots over a pair of denim overalls.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Khloe Kardashian Unveils Rare Picture of 'Soulmate' Rob Kardashian After Confirming He's Dating

Joining the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars in the photo which is shared on the Good American founder's Instagram page is their youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has just spent some quality time with Rob Kardashian. Days after confirming that her brother is no longer a single man, the Good American founder treated fans to a picture of the two and called him "soulmate."
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Stormi Webster has own office at Kylie Cosmetics

Stormi Webster has her own office at Kylie Jenner‘s company. The 3-year-old’s space at Kylie Cosmetics headquarters also doubles up as a playroom but the tot is already making use of the business facilities and is working on her own mystery project. “She’s actually launching a little secret brand soon,”...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Video Of Stormi, 3, Singing ‘Blackbird’ By The Beatles

Stormi performed a sweet rendition of ‘Blackbird’ by The Beatles. Watch the clip!. Get Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr on the phone: Kylie Jenner shared a sweet video of daughter Stormi Webster performing an inspired rendition of “Blackbird” by The Beatles on July 9. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, shared the clips on her Instagram Story on Friday, using the app’s microphone filter, as her daughter, 3, demonstrated a love for the classics.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Ready For Baby No. 2?! Puts Stormi, 3, To Work

Is Kylie Jenner working on baby number two? Rumors are swirling as the Kylie Cosmetics founder puts her three-year-old daughter to work. Kylie wants her daughter, Stormi Webster, to be as successful as she is. She’s starting her young. The reality star has not confirmed a reunion with rapper and...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Rocks Black Crop Top For An Intense At-Home Workout – Watch

Kylie Jenner let fans into her home gym for an evening sweat session on July 14! The cosmetics mogul looked more fit than ever as she worked on her physique. Kylie Jenner, 23, took to Instagram to show off her toned physique! The reality star got in a workout session on July 14 with her friend and assistant Maguire Grace Amundsen. Kylie looked incredible in a black sports bra from popular athleisure brand SET Active, adding a pair of matching leggings.
Beauty & Fashiondistrictchronicles.com

Kylie Jenner When Did Her Cosmetics start? KUWTK Star’s 2021 Rebrand Explored!

“Being on the internet, people will pinpoint every single thing about you and make you realize the stuff you would never realize in a million years“. Kylie Jenner was just 10 years old when she made her reality TV debut. As a cast member of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she was uncovered to stardom early in life. But together with stardom got plenty of unfavorable feedback about her look.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Staff at California factory producing Kylie Jenner makeup 'were banned from looking at reality star on her visits and faced "horrific" conditions', former workers claim

Staff at the factory where Kylie Jenner's makeup is made felt 'degraded' after they were forced to work in 'horrific' conditions and even banned from looking at the reality star when she visited, former workers have claimed. Jenner, 23, launched KYLIE Lip Kits by Kylie Jenner six years ago before...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Scott Gives Kylie Jenner a Rare Shout-Out Amid Baby No. 2 Rumors

So supportive! Travis Scott gave girlfriend Kylie Jenner a rare shout-out amid rumors that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with their second child. “BIG RELAUNCH,” the “Goosebumps” rapper, 29, wrote via Instagram Stories along with four clapping emojis in honor of Kylie Cosmetics dropping new “refreshed and reformulated” products on Thursday, July 15.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Watch Stormi, 3, Hilariously Interrupt Mom Kylie Jenner's Interview for Candy: 'So Mischievous'

Kylie Jenner's toddler had a covert mission to snatch candy during Mom's on-camera interview. In a new video on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's YouTube page, part 1 of a series celebrating the forthcoming relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner sits down to tell the cameras about starting the company. But not before her 3-year-old daughter Stormi comes to see Mom — and sneak some treats!

Comments / 2

Community Policy