Kylie Jenner Reflects on Launching Kylie Cosmetics: ‘It’s Weird That This Is My Life Now’

Kylie Jenner. YouTube

From @lipkitbykylie to @kyliecosmetics! Ahead of her brand’s clean and vegan relaunch on July 15, Kylie Jenner turned back the clock to reflect on the makeup journey that took her from a 17-year-old reality star to a 23-year-old billionaire beauty boss.

On Friday, July 9, the Kylie Skin founder brought her followers behind the scenes, sharing an “unprecedented” peek into her world via her latest YouTube video, Inside Kylie Cosmetics Part One: The Beginning.

The three-part series, which will tease the brand’s makeover, kicks off with a claim that “in order to tell the story accurately, we need to start at the beginning.”

“It feels weird that this is my life now,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tells a film crew from the comfort of her gorgeous Kylie Cosmetics studio. “Looking back at it though, makeup has just been a part of my DNA. I’ve loved it for as long as I can remember. Kendall was riding horses and I was practicing my makeup at home.”

The reason makeup was such a big part of Jenner’s life though stemmed from insecurity. “When I was younger, I had an insecurity with my lips,” she explained in the nearly 9-minute clip. “I would go to makeup stores at the mall and just find lip liner that matched my lip color and just would overline my lips.”

While the star owns up to getting “temporary lip fillers” in present day, she still finds makeup to be a great form of “self expression.”

“I just knew in my soul that this is what I was supposed to do,” she said in the behind-the-scenes clip. “I think I was meant to feel that way to then find makeup to give me that boost of confidence.”

After fans started showing interest in her beauty routine, Jenner revealed that she set up a “little meeting” with momager Kris Jenner to work out the details for a lip kit line.

Kris, the business savvy icon that she is, told her daughter that she A) had to use her savings from Keeping Up With the Kardashians to start her brand, and, B) to launch with only three shades in case the brand was a failure.

Well, surprise, surprise, the brand was a huge success and sold out in under a minute. Fast forward to today, and the company that once started out as a lip kit line has grown to include eyeshadows, face products, setting powders and more.

Jenner, who sold 51 percent her brand to Coty Inc. in 2019, recently announced that her brand would not only be going global, but also getting a clean and vegan makeover.

