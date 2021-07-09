Exfoliating Not Working? This Heel Cream May Be What You Need for Calluses

Shutterstock

However many pedicures we get, achieving the baby-soft feet of our dreams still feels out of reach. If you’ve tried every treatment under the sun and scrubbed your tootsies with pumice stones and other exfoliators to combat your most stubborn calluses with minimal success, you may be ready to give up completely.

Listen, we get it — but stay positive! There are other products on the market, and we found one that reviewers swear has healed their cracked feet and made their lives easier in the process. With the summer in full swing, there couldn’t be a better time to introduce you to Glytone’s Ultra Softening Heel and Elbow Cream!

Ultra Softening Heel and Elbow Cream Glytone

This healing cream appears to be incredibly impressive, and it may help your feet feel so much softer in as little as one week. It works to intensely smooth out your feet with the help of glycolic acid, which is incorporated into a formula that you won’t find anywhere else. It specifically works for calluses, in addition to seriously dry and cracked feet, and gives them the moisture they need to look exfoliated and gorgeous!

You can also use this cream to heal any other dry areas that may need intense hydration. Many people deal with dryness on their elbows or knees, and this product can surely come in handy. These regions are known for rough texture, and this cream may be the key to soothing the problem areas and leaving you with luxurious, silky skin!

With all of these benefits, we’re here to admit that we plan use this treatment primarily for our feet. Let’s be honest: We put those bad boys through a lot! Between the uncomfortable heels for nights on the town (not to mention intense workouts in the mornings), we tend to neglect them — and it’s not fair. Unfortunately, this negligence can lead to Us being self-conscious — sometimes, we avoid wearing sandals if our feet aren’t in tip-top shape. Clearly, it’s time to give this healing cream a try!

Shoppers claim that this product makes their feet feel at their absolute best. One shopper even dubbed this cream “fabulous,” which might be the ultimate compliment. Oh, and as a bonus, this product may save you big bucks on nail salon visits. Let’s see what the hype is all about!

