Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Exfoliating Not Working? This Heel Cream May Be What You Need for Calluses

By Bernadette Deron
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQyUf_0asKClQo00
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

However many pedicures we get, achieving the baby-soft feet of our dreams still feels out of reach. If you’ve tried every treatment under the sun and scrubbed your tootsies with pumice stones and other exfoliators to combat your most stubborn calluses with minimal success, you may be ready to give up completely.

Listen, we get it — but stay positive! There are other products on the market, and we found one that reviewers swear has healed their cracked feet and made their lives easier in the process. With the summer in full swing, there couldn’t be a better time to introduce you to Glytone’s Ultra Softening Heel and Elbow Cream!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15jIHT_0asKClQo00
Ultra Softening Heel and Elbow Cream Glytone

This healing cream appears to be incredibly impressive, and it may help your feet feel so much softer in as little as one week. It works to intensely smooth out your feet with the help of glycolic acid, which is incorporated into a formula that you won’t find anywhere else. It specifically works for calluses, in addition to seriously dry and cracked feet, and gives them the moisture they need to look exfoliated and gorgeous!

You can also use this cream to heal any other dry areas that may need intense hydration. Many people deal with dryness on their elbows or knees, and this product can surely come in handy. These regions are known for rough texture, and this cream may be the key to soothing the problem areas and leaving you with luxurious, silky skin!

With all of these benefits, we’re here to admit that we plan use this treatment primarily for our feet. Let’s be honest: We put those bad boys through a lot! Between the uncomfortable heels for nights on the town (not to mention intense workouts in the mornings), we tend to neglect them — and it’s not fair. Unfortunately, this negligence can lead to Us being self-conscious — sometimes, we avoid wearing sandals if our feet aren’t in tip-top shape. Clearly, it’s time to give this healing cream a try!

Shoppers claim that this product makes their feet feel at their absolute best. One shopper even dubbed this cream “fabulous,” which might be the ultimate compliment. Oh, and as a bonus, this product may save you big bucks on nail salon visits. Let’s see what the hype is all about!

See it: Get the Ultra Softening Heel and Elbow Cream with free shipping from Glytone!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the amazing skincare and body care available from Glytone!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What You Need#Best Gifts#Advertising#Exfoliating Not Working#This Heel Cream May Be#Elbow Cream#Lululemon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

Dermatologists Say a Diluted Bleach Bath Is One of the Best Ways To Treat Chronic Eczema—Here’s How To Do It Safely

If you’ve endured a long struggle with eczema, chances are, you’ve tried almost every lotion and cream out there. While those products are often effective, the secret to soothing eczema may live in your cleaning supply cupboard, according to Caren Campbell, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in San Francisco. Dermatologists often recommend diluted a bleach bath to treat chronic eczema.
Skin CarePosted by
Parade

Got a Little Red Bump on Your Skin? You Might Be Dealing with an Ingrown Hair Cyst—Here's What to Know about It

You notice a red lump that’s popped up on your skin, and you’re not sure where it came from or why it’s there. It’s not a zit. It’s not a bug bite. It’s not a scab. So what is that weird lump on your skin? It may be an ingrown hair cyst. Sure, it sounds a little gross—and it kind of is!—but ingrown hair cysts usually aren’t a big deal. Here’s everything you need to know about what an ingrown hair cyst is, how to remove it, and how to prevent them.
Skin CareUS Magazine

This No. 1 Bestselling Pimple Patch May Get Rid of Zits in Just 6 Hours

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve heard it time and time again from our parents, friends and dermatologists: Popping pimples is a major no-no. Extractions should be left to the professionals, but when we see a whitehead or blackhead, we get an uncontrollable urge to promptly take care of the situation. We can’t help it — it’s too satisfying!
LifestylePosted by
Us Weekly

This Teeth Whitening Kit Could Lead to Professional Results at Home

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We brush our teeth. We use mouthwash. We floss — or at least we’re always trying to floss more often. But still, even with these daily routines, we don’t have those sparkling white smiles we’ve always wanted. We know our diet could be majorly staining our teeth, but what are we supposed to do — not eat anything we like?
Hair CareIn Style

The 7 Best Types of Rollers to Use on Natural Hair

Nearly every Black woman I know has done a roller set at one time or another — whether it be at the salon, or on a weekend before special family event. The styling tool has been a staple in our community for decades, and it's an amazing option for when you've got a little bit of extra time and want to avoid any direct heat on the hair.
Hair CarePosted by
Woman's World

This Common Beauty Product May Be Causing Your Hair to Fall Out

Thinning hair is a problem many of us experience as we get older. It can happen for many reasons from genetics to hormonal changes. While we don’t have control over these aspects of our health, we can alter our haircare routine, which typically needs to change as we age. In particular, experts say that using the wrong products, especially hair gel, could be causing serious damage to our mane.
Skin CareIn Style

This "Miracle in a Bottle" Exfoliant Is So Effective, Dermatologists Use It Themselves

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. My mom has notoriously stubborn under-eye circles and bags, to the extent that when we would walk through department stores together, salespeople would call out, hawking products that they claimed would do the trick. My mother's a steadfast optimist, so she tried any and all of them - yet none showed results until Glytone's under-eye cream. The brand has since discontinued it (my mom is not happy), but according to shoppers, its Rejuvenating Mini Peel Gel is all that and more.
Skin CarePosted by
Daily Mail

My secret to glowing radiant skin: How nutritionist banished her acne with a $40 'miracle' elixir - as she reveals the foods she cut out for amazing results

A $40 'miracle' collagen powder from Australian business Imbibe was a nutritionist's secret weapon for banishing stubborn acne and developing a radiant glow in just six months. Amber McKenna, a holistic nutritionist, suffered acne in her early teen years but in her 20s the cystic bumps reared their heads again...
Skin CarePosted by
HelloGiggles

This Butt-Softening Scrub Makes Skin "Age Backwards," According to Shoppers

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com. There's an intense heatwave squatting over New York City right now, and the only cure is a cold shower and marathoning old seasons of Love Island ("bruv" is now installed in my vocabulary). While escaping to a remote villa with a pool and outdoor showers would be ideal, it's not entirely feasible. Getting contestants' perma-glow, though, is more doable—especially with a body scrub that shoppers say makes them age backward.
Hair CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

This Mist Serves as Sunscreen for Your Hair and Scalp with One Major Perk — No Greasy Strands

This story originally appeared on RealSimple.com by Melissa Epifano. Your beach bag may be filled to the brim with half-full sunscreen bottles for your body and face, but what about for your scalp? It's easy to forget about your head and hair when spending time in the sun, but they're just as prone to damage. That being said, a head full of sunscreen inevitably makes for greasy hair, which is why hundreds of reviewers have turned to one mist for a slick-free layer of protection.
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

Dermatologists Dish on All Things Acne Scars and How to Erase Them

Most of us can relate: We picked at a pimple, and then picked at again, and then lo and behold, a scar was left behind, whether that be an “acne mark” like a dark spot, or a scar. And sometimes it occurs even without picking, which, of course, is incredibly frustrating. “Unfortunately, all skin types can be prone to acne scarring,” says Delray Beach, FL dermatologist Francesca Lewis, MD.
Hair CarePosted by
Us Weekly

Eliminate Greasy Hair for 48 Hours With This 2-in-1 Shampoo Powder Mask

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Forget everything you thought you knew about dry shampoo — our latest discovery could be a total game-changer. Don’t get Us wrong: We love our existing collection of dry shampoos and how well they work to keep us fresh between washes. In fact, we often delay our shampoo sessions by multiple days thanks to this grease-fighting product!
Skin CareSHAPE

Shoppers Say This After-Sun Lotion Is 'Magic' for Sunburned Skin - and Even Makes Your Tan Last Longer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Basic sun protection has become second nature to many, but sunburns can still happen. It's all too common that people forget to reapply sunscreen or check the expiration date on an old tube - and the end result is hot, red-tinted skin. Not only are sunburns downright painful, but they have associated risks like skin cancer and sun poisoning. It's the less sunny side of summer, and the reason why Amazon shoppers like to stay stocked up on Maui Island Secret After-Sun Tan Sealer, (Buy It, $15, amazon.com).
MakeupPosted by
Us Weekly

Sofia Richie Uses This Mist on Top of Makeup for an All-Day Glow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The hours between our morning skincare routine and our nighttime skincare routine can feel so long. Sometimes, too long for our skin to handle without a refresh. But what are we supposed to do, cleanse in the middle of the day and completely redo our makeup? Absolutely not!
Hair CarePosted by
People

Celebrity Hairstylists and Amazon Reviewers Alike Count on This Brush for the Silkiest Hair Ever

Hairbrushes are kind of like tweezers and nail files: They're an obvious tool in your beauty arsenal but are rarely worth writing home about. But the type of brush you use matters, and if you're still working with that 10-year-old standby that's missing a few bristles, it's time to swap it out for a compact little brush that'll have you bragging to your friends like you do with the rest of your beauty finds.
Skin CareSHAPE

The Best Target Skin-Care Finds, According to Dermatologists

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. At this point, Target is basically known as "Impulse Buys Central." Just take it from the countless memes on the internet that all read something along the lines of "Goes to Target to buy a pen. Leaves hours later with an inflatable pool, a monogrammed mug, and a collection of scented candles." And while seemingly everyone can fall prey to the store's enticing stock, skin-care enthusiasts, in particular, might seriously struggle to remain selective when faced with all of the jars, tubes, and bottles lining the beauty aisle. (Related: Black-Owned Beauty Brands You'll Love for Great Hair, Skin, and More)
Hair Caremarthastewart.com

How Much Hair Is "Normal" to Lose When You Brush It Post-Shower?

Noticing an excessive amount of hair loss is always worth a visit to your doctor. But if you are seeing slight hair shedding here and there, don't fret—experts note that this is actually a standard part of human physiology. "The hair growth cycle has three main phases: anagen (growth), telogen (resting), and catagen (regression)," says Dr. Camille Howard-Verovic, DO, FAAD, a dermatologist and the founder of Girl+Hair. "The phase between anagen and telogen is called exogen; this is when your hair is actively shedding." In turn, you will lose an average of 100 hairs every day. However, after washing your strands, how much hair shedding is normal? Ahead, we gather more expert insight and recommendations on how to keep your hair healthy after you wash it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy