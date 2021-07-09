Cancel
Energy Industry

Russell: Robust China coal demand amid Australia import ban fuels price rally

By Reuters
mining.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeaborne coal has become a quiet winner among energy commodities, lacking the attention of higher-profile crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), but enjoying strong gains amid rising demand. Both thermal coal, used in power plants, and coking coal, used to make steel, have rallied strongly in recent months. And...

Agriculturedtnpf.com

How Much Corn Will China Import?

Nearing the end of the 2020-21 season for U.S. corn, we can easily say the surprise of the year (beyond the pandemic) was China's large corn purchases, ballooning to 26 million metric tons (mmt) or 1.02 billion bushels (bb) from 7.6 mmt or 299 million bushels (mb) the year before. China's 916 mb of purchases from the U.S. are the main reason cash corn prices are currently trading above $6.00 across the Midwest, and USDA now estimates U.S. ending corn stocks at 1.08 bb in 2021-21, down from 1.92 bb the previous season.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Freeport Indonesia cancels Tsingshan copper smelter plans -spokesman

JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - PT Freeport Indonesia, the local unit of American mining giant Freeport McMoRan, has dropped plans to build a $2.8 billion copper smelter with China’s Tsingshan Group, Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama told Reuters on Thursday. It will instead go ahead with plans to build a...
Traffichoustonmirror.com

Oil prices drop amid demand concerns

NEW YORK, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices slipped on Thursday, adding to the losses they had suffered in the prior session, as demand concerns returned to the market. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery fell 1.48 U.S. dollars, or 2 percent, to settle at 71.65 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery decreased 1.29 dollars, or 1.7 percent, to close at 73.47 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

India's June oil imports hit lowest in 9 months

India's crude oil imports in June fell to their lowest in nine months, as refiners curtailed purchases amid higher fuel inventories due to low consumption and renewed coronavirus lockdowns in the previous two months. India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, shipped in about 3.9 million barrels per day...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks drop on dull aviation outlook

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped on Thursday, despite weak prices of raw material crude, as near-term outlook for the region's aviation demand remain clouded after several countries have renewed COVID-19 curbs to rein in fresh outbreaks. Refining profits, or cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore fell to $5.99 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, the lowest level this month. They were at $6.18 per barrel a day earlier. While aviation in the West recuperates on eased lockdown measures and summer travelling demand, Asia's worsening pandemic is expected to keep flights grounded, posing a serious challenge to refiners who are already facing the highest oil prices since 2018. "We forecast Asia's jet fuel spreads to remain narrower than U.S. and European areas given the region's uneven recovery and slow rollout of vaccines," said Joseph Gatdula, head of oil & gas at Fitch Solutions. "Until infection rates moderate or decline with a wider uptake of vaccines, we see little chance of cross-border air travel becoming widespread leaving Asian jet fuel margins challenged." The jet fuel cracks in Singapore are currently more than 50% lower than their 10-year seasonal average for this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF remained unchanged at 39 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories slipped 0.9% to a five-week low of 11.5 million barrels in the week to July 14, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.6 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were down 14.1% than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.7 million barrels in the week to July 9, versus expectations for a 877,000-barrel increase, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - China's crude oil throughput hit a record high in June, rising 3.9% on a daily basis from the previous record set in May as more refineries resumed operations after maintenance. The country processed 60.82 million tonnes of crude oil last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 76.8 -2.5 -3.15 79.3 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.28 0.01 -0.44 -2.29 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 76.9 -2.5 -3.15 79.4 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.18 0.01 -0.46 -2.19 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 77.11 -2.5 -3.14 79.61 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.97 0.01 -0.51 -1.98 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 79.03 -2.44 -2.99 81.47 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.06 0.06 -50.00 -0.12 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 76.38 -2.58 -3.27 78.96 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.39 0 0.00 -0.39 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
TrafficZacks.com

Oil Stocks Routed on Rising Fuel Supplies, OPEC+ Impasse

U.S. oil prices slid on Wednesday, as rising fuel inventories and conflicting information on whether Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have reached a compromise on OPEC+ production standoff outweighed the eighth straight fall in domestic oil stocks. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures moved down...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Japan's INPEX adds condensate, LPG to Ichthys' carbon neutral offerings after LNG

INPEX aims to cut 30% of Scope 1, 2 net carbon intensity by 2030. Using carbon credits acquired from Indonesia for carbon neutral products. Japan's INPEX is expanding its portfolio of carbon neutral products at the Ichthys project in Australia using carbon credits to include condensate and LPG, after arranging its maiden carbon-neutral LNG cargo shipment, a company official told S&P Global Platts July 15.
Economymining.com

Copper price up on hopes of further monetary easing in China

The copper price regained some strength on Thursday after consecutive losses, as weaker-than-expected economic data from top consumer China raised hopes the country would implement further monetary easing to prop up growth. China’s gross domestic product expanded 7.9% year-on-year in the second quarter, missing expectations of an 8.1% rise in...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

China independent refiners slash crude runs as high oil prices squeeze margins

Oil price rise above $80/b to severely squeeze domestic margins. Few crude spot deals as traders cautious over outright crude prices. China's independent refiners are poised to slash their run rates as rising outright oil prices continue to threaten the fuel producers' domestic refining and sales margins, setting the stage for a sharp decline in the sector's crude imports in September, market and industry sources said.
Stocksinvesting.com

India shares higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.44%

Investing.com – India equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Real Estate , Capital Goods and IT sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 rose 0.44% to hit a new all time high, while the BSE Sensex 30 index added 0.48%.
Trafficmarcellusdrilling.com

With Maintenance at LNG Plants Over, Sales Volumes Increase Again

Strong demand for LNG from Europe and Asia is causing the price of natural gas to go high and (for now) stay high (see LNG Exports Play Starring Role in Current High Price of NatGas). Of course “high price” is relative, depending on what part of the country here at home, and what part of the world for markets abroad. Lately, American exports of natural gas have been running at less than full capacity. Why? Because portions of a number of LNG export facilities have been offline for maintenance. That’s now pretty much over and LNG export volumes are once again increasing.
Trafficspglobal.com

OIL FUTURES: Swoon continues for crude oil, products on supply, demand concerns

Crude oil and refined products prices continued to fall July 15 on increasing crude production from OPEC+ and the US, as well as fears of weaker-than-expected demand caused by the ongoing worldwide spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - Australian stock market is slightly lower on Friday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,300 level, following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street, as financial and mining stocks are taking a beating. Traders also remain concerned amid the rapid spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants in New South Wales and now in Victoria, with both greater Sydney and Melbourne under lockdowns.
Energy Industrymining.com

Jiangxi Copper to invest $1.8bn in making foil for batteries

Jiangxi Copper Co, one of China’s biggest copper producers, said it would invest 11.4 billion yuan ($1.76 billion) in a project to make 100,000 tonnes per year of copper foil for lithium batteries. The bumper investment commitment – unanimously approved at a board meeting on Thursday – comes after the...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Angolan June crude output slides to 17-year low of 1.07 million b/d: ANPG

Upstream drilling, exploration work gradually starts to rebound. Angola's crude output plunged to a 17-year low of 1.073 million b/d in June, the country's energy regulator, Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis, or ANPG, said July 15. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
Businessmining.com

UK electric car battery startup now considering London listing

Britishvolt Ltd., which is about to start building the U.K.’s first giant battery factory, is considering listing on the London Stock Exchange to help finance the 2.6 billion-pound ($3.6 billion) project that could be key to helping the nation reduce carbon emissions from transportation. A decision on whether to list...
Economymining.com

Home: Global metals trading impetus shifting from east to west

The remarkable one-year rally in base metal prices has been primarily driven by China’s rapid covid-19 recovery. While the coming demand boost for metals such as copper from the green revolution excites the supercycle bulls, it is China’s resurgent manufacturing sector that is determining the immediate pricing landscape. This rally...

