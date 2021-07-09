Cancel
Apparel

Show Some Skin In These Summery Mini Dresses

By Rachel Besse r
Vogue Magazine
 8 days ago
It’s summer! The weather is heating up and people are heading out, marking the return of leg-baring mini dresses. It’s no news that the midi dress has reigned supreme in recent years, and while love for longline dresses will not falter, it’s time to make room for shorter hemlines this summer. The spring 2021 runways featured fun and carefree mini silhouettes that felt lighthearted (not to mention heatwave-friendly). The punchy and printed iterations that graced the runways at Chanel, Miu Miu, and Versace felt like an official stamp of optimism.

Vogue Magazine

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

