Show Some Skin In These Summery Mini Dresses
It’s summer! The weather is heating up and people are heading out, marking the return of leg-baring mini dresses. It’s no news that the midi dress has reigned supreme in recent years, and while love for longline dresses will not falter, it’s time to make room for shorter hemlines this summer. The spring 2021 runways featured fun and carefree mini silhouettes that felt lighthearted (not to mention heatwave-friendly). The punchy and printed iterations that graced the runways at Chanel, Miu Miu, and Versace felt like an official stamp of optimism.www.vogue.com
Comments / 0