Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Six months later, a reflection

By Rev. Robby Olson
pajaronian.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week marks six months since the insurrection at the United States Capitol building, the death of five people, the attempted assassination of the Vice President and members of Congress, and the first flying of the Confederate Battle Flag in our capitol building. It is still hard to believe that this happened here; riots incited by an ousted president once seemed so far removed from our nation and our pride in the peaceful transition of power.

pajaronian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Rabbi#Npr#Presbyterian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
ReligionCheboygan Tribune

Pastor's Corner: 15 months later

We are now in the middle of our 15th month of the scourge of COVID 19. We are coping; some of us barely; coping in various ways. None of us have been able to escape the major impact of this virus on our daily lives and thinking. Time, 15 months...
SocietyPosted by
Chalkbeat

One year later: Reflecting on our commitment to antiracism

Amid intensifying racial conflict — a white supremacist-fueled insurrection in Washington, murders of Asian Americans, and activism for racial justice that continues to spur defensive reaction — we leaned into a simple tool: listening. Last June, we asked young people how they were reacting to protests against racial injustice and...
ProtestsArkansas Online

6 months later, hunt ongoing for Capitol rioters

The first waves of arrests in the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol focused on the easy targets. Dozens in the pro-Trump mob openly bragged about their actions on Jan. 6 on social media and were captured in footage broadcast live by national news outlets. But six months after the...
RelationshipsAOL Corp

Woman refused vaccines for her daughter. Now she regrets it.

Angela Morris said she resisted Covid-19 vaccinations for herself and her 13-year-old daughter believing that other preventative measures, like mostly staying home and wearing masks, would be enough to ward off infection. But on July 1, Morris wrote on Facebook that her daughter, Caia Morris Cooper, had tested positive for...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden's rhetoric on voting laws is unhinged

President Joe Biden is not just lying about the voting laws being passed in GOP-run states: His rhetoric is unhinged. Biden, our “unity” president, has decided that election laws being passed in red states are “the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.” By this formulation, Republicans are no different than Confederates. Biden, a lifelong shameless liar, then has the gall to try and shame Republicans for not being Democrats.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Week

Weapons of mass destruction

This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine. A motorcyclist was roaring in and out of highway lanes on I-35 in Fort Worth when he decided that an SUV changed lanes to block him. The enraged biker, 19, raced past other vehicles, stopped the bike to block all lanes of traffic, and approached the SUV with a drawn handgun. The SUV driver jumped out and said he had kids in his vehicle. But when the motorcyclist didn't lower his gun, he raised his own and fired multiple shots, leaving the biker dying on the road. This was just one of hundreds of gun deaths last week, as our nation continues to devolve into a heavily armed Wild West. In 2020, with the pandemic, protests, and a divisive election further weakening frayed social bonds, Americans purchased more than 23 million guns — a 66 percent increase over 2019. Up to 40 percent of new gun sales, the firearm industry estimates, went to first-time buyers — with sales jumping 50 percent among Black customers and 47 percent among Hispanics.
U.S. Politicschatsports.com

Six Months Ago

Six months ago, after four years of ever-increasing fealty to an ignorant, narcissistic sociopath with a tenuous relationship to reality, one of the two main political parties in the United States, having evolved into a totalitarian death cult based on the worship of this demagogue (and non-stop liar), openly declared war on both the country and its system of government. After thousands of supporters attacked the US Capitol, with one of their stated goals being the murder of the Vice President and numerous other members of Congress and other representatives, they praised these insurrectionists (who beat police officers with metal pipes and other weapons) as loyal, non-violent patriots.
Festivaltcsonc.org

Independence Day: Reflecting 245 Years Later

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. --That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed….”
Arkansas City, KSctnewsonline.com

Reflections

• Joan of Arc flashed her sword. Nero fiddled. George Washington spoke truths. Napoleon battled. … “The Passing Revue of 1921,” … is to be staged July 25 and 26. They (the actors) rehearsed last night. … Every character is the lead of the presentation, which is to be (staged) for the benefit of the Y.W.C.A. cafeteria, (and) is a historical character — and their undoing is portrayed in modern life which they are thrust into.

Comments / 0

Community Policy