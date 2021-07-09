New loan fund will back D.C.-area developers of color. These are its first two projects.

RADNOR, PA — Community Energy recently announced the hiring of six new senior team members to accelerate growth in its solar and storage development business: Chris Caswell, Director, Structured Finance; Walter Crenshaw, Senior Developer; Kevin Delaney, Senior Counsel; Ola Olaniyi, Director of Origination; Michael Warwick, Counsel; and Michael Wolset, Vice President of People and Culture. This news immediately follows Community Energy’s announcement last month that Judy McElroy, national leader in energy storage and CEO of Fractal Energy Storage Consultants, joined its Board of Directors.
