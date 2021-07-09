New loan fund will back D.C.-area developers of color. These are its first two projects.

Days Gone developer Sony Bend was featured prominently in the news over the past few months. When the game launched on PC, we posted an exclusive interview with two key members of the team. Around that time, a Bloomberg report also revealed that a Days Gone 2 pitch from the Bend team was refused by Sony, who put the studio to work on a new Uncharted game; however, recently they've been cleared to work on a brand new IP, and a new job posting for a Senior Network Programmer implies that it'll have some sort of multiplayer functionality.