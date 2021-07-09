Cancel
Business

Stellantis in lithium supply deals with California, German firms

By Reuters
mining.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStellantis, the world’s fourth-largest automaker with brands that include Jeep and Peugeot, has signed memorandums of understanding for lithium supply with geothermal brine projects in California and Germany, according to two sources. Automakers across the globe have been jockeying for access to lithium, a key ingredient used to make electric...

State
California State
#Lithium#Geothermal Power#Jeep#Peugeot#Ev#Thermal Resources#Ctr Rrb Ltd#French#General Motors Co
Business
Electric Vehicles
Economy
Germany
California State
MotorBiscuit

California’s “Nightmare on Earth” To Become Major GM Lithium Mine

For the electric future everyone thinks is necessary to save Mother Earth, we’ll need lithium for lithium-ion batteries. A lot of it. General Motors just threw down the gauntlet by putting together one of the most “out there” deals ever floated anywhere. Together with a mining company called Controlled Thermal Resources GM plans to take one of the earth’s most terrible mistakes; the Salton Sea, and turn it into lithium lemonade.
Businessbizjournals

Supply-chain firm adding Plano site, could house 400 workers

A company that provides key products for the supply-chain industry is putting more into the Dallas area. Atlanta-based Dematic is investing $2.5 million in a new site in Plano that covers more than 45,000 square feet, according to a new state filing. The new locale will house folks that are...
Morristown, NJnjbmagazine.com

EQT Infrastructure to Acquire Covanta, Global Leader in Waste-To-Energy Solutions

Morristown-based Covanta, a global leader in sustainable waste and energy solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement with EQT Infrastructure, a purpose-driven global investment organization, whereby EQT will acquire all shares of Covanta common stock for $20.25 per share. Covanta is the world’s leading waste-to-energy provider, operating facilities in North...
California StateSand Hills Express

Wildfires squeeze California power supply as Western U.S. bakes

Los Angeles — Much of the western United States was still baking on Monday morning as a blistering heat wave continued, fueling wildfires that were forcing evacuations in northern California. Some 30 million people were under excessive heat warnings and advisories on Monday, with multiple cities hitting record-high triple-digit temperatures and the fires turning deadly.
EconomyAutoweek.com

GM Will Suck Lithium From the Salton Sea to Make Batteries

With most of the world’s carmakers planning to go all-EV soon, the world is going to need a lot more lithium. It is needed to make EV batteries and most now comes from Australia and Chile. General Motors think it might have found a way to get more, signing an...
BusinessPosted by
Interesting Engineering

GM Strikes Deal For One of US' First Lithium Mines

Lithium is an essential ingredient in electric car batteries and renewable energy, which makes it incredibly valuable as the worlds transitions toward a more sustainable future, and the overwhelming majority of lithium in today's batteries comes from Australia, Chile, China, and Argentina. So, a race is on to produce the vital raw material in the United States.
Columbus, INInside Indiana Business

Cummins, Chevron Partner on Hydrogen

COLUMBUS - Columbus-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is partnering with Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) for what they are calling a strategic collaboration on hydrogen. The companies have inked a Memorandum of Understanding to explore an alliance to develop "commercially viable business opportunities in hydrogen and other alternative energy sources." With...
Industrymining.com

First Cobalt advancing work at refinery, hydromet plant

First Cobalt continues to advance work on recommissioning and expanding its cobalt refinery in the northern Ontario town named Cobalt. The project is on schedule for commissioning in the fourth quarter 2022, positioning First Cobalt as the only producer of battery-grade cobalt sulphate in North America and the second-largest outside China.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Lithium-metal supplier SES to go public via merger with SPAC Ivanhoe Capital in $3.6 billion deal

Lithium-metal battery supplier SES said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied equity value of about $3.6 billion, including a $300 million earn-out. The deal is expected to give SES, a supplier for electric vehicles, up to $476 million in gross proceeds to fund its growth plans, including a $200 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, from investors that include General Motors , Hyundai Motor Company , Geely Holding Group , Kia Corporation , and SAIC Motor Corp. . Other PIPE investors include Koch Strategic Platforms, LG Technology Ventures, Foxconn, Vertex Ventures, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (certain funds), and Franklin Templeton. Once the deal closes, the company will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "SES." The company was founded in 2021 as a spin-out company of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and operates two facilities in the U.S. and China. The deal is expected to close in the third or fourth quarters.
Industrymining.com

Concord Resources buys alumina plant in bet on US revival

Concord Resources Ltd., a trading house set up six years ago to challenge the dominance of Glencore Plc and Trafigura Group in metals markets, acquired its first major asset with a deal to take control of a U.S. alumina plant. The London-based merchant is buying a controlling stake in the...
Industrymining.com

ArcelorMittal to build first big zero-carbon steel plant

ArcelorMittal SA has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Spanish government for a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) investment to build the world’s first large-scale zero-carbon steel plant. The company would build a unit that processes iron ore using green hydrogen at its plant in Gijon, a spokesperson for...
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Boulder fuel cell company acquired by German automotive firm

BOULDER and ESSLINGEN AM NECKAR, Germany — Boulder fuel cell company Vairex Air Systems, tradename for Victori LLC, has been acquired by Eberpächer Group GmbH, a German automotive supplier, the companies said last week in a news release. Vairex, which was founded in 2009, develops and manufactures fuel cell cathode...
California Statenorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Research: California wine industry accounting firms

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on accounting firms that specialize with wine and other beverage industries. A list of wine industry accounting firms ranked by number of North Bay CPAs, then company wide. Other information provided includes the percentage of billings from wine; total number of North Bay staff and companywide; number of North Bay offices and offices companywide; services offered in addition to auditing, management consulting, estate and tax planning; name of managing partner and hourly rate range for partners.
Businesspennbizreport.com

Alcoa to supply German company with low-carbon aluminum

Alcoa Corp. recently announced it will supply Erbslöh Aluminium, a German company creating aluminum profiles used in automotive technology and modern industrial applications, with its low-carbon primary aluminum, EcoLum. The product, part of Alcoa’s Sustana line, has a carbon footprint approximately three and a half times above the global average.
Environmentkubaradio.com

BOOTLEG FIRE THREATENS CALIFORNIA POWER SUPPLY

Wildfires continue to rage out West. Two firefighters died Saturday after their aircraft crashed while trying to contain the Cedar Basin Fire in a tiny community in Arizona. Meanwhile, the largest wildfire burning in California continues to burn. The Beckwourth Complex Fire has scorched over 86-thousand acres and expanded to Nevada as it forces evacuations near the Sierra Nevada mountain range. The blaze is roughly 20-percent contained.
Worldinsideevs.com

EV Laggard Australia Supplies Tesla's Lithium & Nickel: Ironic?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Businesscalexicochronicle.com

Another Auto Giant Inks Deal for Salton Sea Lithium

SALTON SEA — French-Italian automaker Stellantis is the second major company to enter into an agreement to acquire lithium for its electric vehicle fleet from Controlled Thermal Resources’ Hell’s Kitchen project still under development, according to a report from Reuters on Friday, July 9. Billed as the fourth-largest automobile manufacturer...

