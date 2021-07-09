Salesforce for Microsoft Teams App Commercially Released
The Salesforce for Microsoft Teams app is now released at the "general availability" commercial-release stage, Microsoft announced this week. The app can be used by Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) service licensees who are also Microsoft Teams collaboration service licensees. Specifically, the app is for "Salesforce customers with Sales and Service licenses in Enterprise, or higher editions," per the app's description.redmondmag.com
