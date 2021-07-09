Salesforce for Microsoft Teams App Commercially Released

Late last month, Microsoft announced Windows 11 and not long after, released the first build of the OS. Today, the company is releasing the second build of the OS to Insiders. If you are part of the Dev ring of the Insider program, you can now download build 22000.65 by going to Settings – Windows Update – Search for Updates. If you want to test Windows 11 but are not ready to install it on your device quite yet, here is how you can install Windows 11 in a VM to test out the OS today without worrying about the instability of the OS.