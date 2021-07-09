There's No Escaping Microsoft Teams in Windows 11

The next phase of Microsoft's Teams push is tight integration between the collaboration platform and Windows 11 -- whether users want it or not. Earlier this year, I wrote a column ("Don't Rule Out Microsoft Replacing Outlook with Teams") in which I suggested that Teams was quickly becoming Microsoft's favorite child and seemed to be the one app that Microsoft wants its customers to spend the bulk of their day using. I said that given the amount of attention Microsoft has been giving to Teams, I would not be surprised if Teams eventually replaces Outlook.