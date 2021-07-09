Cancel
There's No Escaping Microsoft Teams in Windows 11

By Brien Posey
Redmondmag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next phase of Microsoft's Teams push is tight integration between the collaboration platform and Windows 11 -- whether users want it or not. Earlier this year, I wrote a column ("Don't Rule Out Microsoft Replacing Outlook with Teams") in which I suggested that Teams was quickly becoming Microsoft's favorite child and seemed to be the one app that Microsoft wants its customers to spend the bulk of their day using. I said that given the amount of attention Microsoft has been giving to Teams, I would not be surprised if Teams eventually replaces Outlook.

