Chippewa Falls, WI

Mason Companies to construct new fulfillment center in Chippewa Falls

By Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls business is announcing plans to begin construction on a new building this summer. Mason Companies is beginning construction of a 425,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Chippewa Falls later this summer as part of a project that will eventually grow to 975,000-square-feet and include a new corporate office building. The new fulfillment center will be located in the Lake Wissota Business Park, which is on the northeast side of Chippewa Falls west of Lake Wissota off of Highway 178.

