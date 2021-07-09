Southbury First Selectman's Update: Five New Businesses Opening, Summer Concerts, Southbury Celebration and More!
The Town has many fun, community events this summer that I am very excited about as we begin to return to normal life. I am glad Southburians will be able to gather together and that we are able to host our annual summer activities again that have always brought joy to our residents. I hope everyone will have a much more fulfilling and fun-filled summer than last year.news.hamlethub.com
