Apple introduces 'This Week On Apple Music' to highlight exclusive content

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has launched "This Week On Apple Music," a curated content list and video series that is updated every Friday to showcase exclusive content on the platform. There are hundreds of pieces of exclusive content released every week on Apple Music, and Apple hopes to make finding it easier with a new curated series called "This Week On Apple Music." Users can find the section within the Apple Music app or by using Apple's "This Week" URL.

