Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Police testimony will lead off panel's first Jan. 6 hearing

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, PADMANANDA RAMA Associated Press
Times Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A new House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol is expected to hold its first public hearing this month with police officers who responded to the attack and custodial staff who cleaned up afterward, chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said Friday. Copyright 2021 The Associated...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lead Off#Ap#House#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

House Democrat-led Jan. 6 select panel schedules first hearing

The select committee looking into the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol will hold its first hearing July 27, Democratic leaders announced Wednesday. The panel, which is currently made up of eight House lawmakers — seven Democrats as well as Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming — will hear testimony from law enforcement officers who were assaulted by supporters of former President Donald Trump during the melee.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Week

Weapons of mass destruction

This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine. A motorcyclist was roaring in and out of highway lanes on I-35 in Fort Worth when he decided that an SUV changed lanes to block him. The enraged biker, 19, raced past other vehicles, stopped the bike to block all lanes of traffic, and approached the SUV with a drawn handgun. The SUV driver jumped out and said he had kids in his vehicle. But when the motorcyclist didn't lower his gun, he raised his own and fired multiple shots, leaving the biker dying on the road. This was just one of hundreds of gun deaths last week, as our nation continues to devolve into a heavily armed Wild West. In 2020, with the pandemic, protests, and a divisive election further weakening frayed social bonds, Americans purchased more than 23 million guns — a 66 percent increase over 2019. Up to 40 percent of new gun sales, the firearm industry estimates, went to first-time buyers — with sales jumping 50 percent among Black customers and 47 percent among Hispanics.
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump cornered? Witness told prosecutors Trump was involved in tax scheme

While the legal filings in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization do not directly prove Trump’s knowledge of the alleged crimes, the former daughter-in-law of Trump’s money man is now doing just that. Jennifer Weisselberg told prosecutors Trump personally guaranteed the scheme to hide employee income through school costs and that she saw Trump do so in 2012, according to the Daily Beast. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor John Flannery to discuss this major revelation and why it’s not mentioned in the indictment.July 17, 2021.
Florida StateAOL Corp

Engineer investigating Fla. condo collapse: I've been sidelined

The structural engineer hired by the city of Surfside, Florida, to investigate what caused the devastating condominium collapse in June voiced his frustrations with the process this week, saying he has not been permitted access to the necessary materials. Allyn Kilsheimer told CNN Friday afternoon that while the collapse site...
Florida StatePosted by
Forbes

Travel Alert: Florida Is The Epicenter Of The ‘Pandemic Of The Unvaccinated’

With Covid-19 cases on the rise in all 50 states and less than half of Americans fully vaccinated, U.S. health officials warn that unvaccinated people are most at risk. “This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during yesterday’s White House Covid-19 briefing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy