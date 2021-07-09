Cancel
Goats To Be Removed From Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau

By Big Island Video News
bigislandvideonews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources announced a live goat salvage opportunity at Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historic Park. From the DLNR:. Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau, on the west side of Hawaiʻi Island, is an important cultural and historical location that once served as a hub of political and religious activity within the Kona district. The site, now a National Historic Park including 420 acres spread across three ahupuaʻa, contains an area that is being overrun by invasive goats. In order to protect those resources, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announce a goat salvage project in cooperation with the Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park.

Comments / 0

